MIT researchers created a reusable face mask that works like an N95 respirator

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital have developed iMASC, a new silicone mask that can be safely reused without fear of contamination. Researchers still need to analyze how effectively it traps viral particles, but it is a promising step to address the critical shortage of healthcare supplies.
The masks are also based on the shape of a typical N95 mask, but are made from silicone rubber that can be sterilized after each use. Dual filters that cover the mouth can also be replaced after each use, the researchers said.
So they tried an N95-style mask. They 3D printed the material and tested its use among nurses and doctors, who rated the mask for its breathability, fit and filter replacement ease.
EPP shortage forces doctors to reuse contaminated equipment
N95 masks are considered the most effective face covering and can trap up to 95% of particles. But they are not meant to be sterilized and reused.
The Duke equipment biocontamination method takes hours to complete, requires equipment that many hospitals do not have and can only be used up to 20 times for the same mask. MIT researchers said they knew they needed to create a more versatile process or product.
"One of the key things we recognized from the beginning was that to help meet demand, we really needed to restrict ourselves to methods that could scale," said Dr. Giovanni Traverso, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at MIT and a gastroenterologist. at Brigham and Women's Hospital.
The researchers used several different sterilization methods in iMASC, including autoclaving (steam sterilizing), placing them in an oven, and dipping them in chlorine and isopropyl alcohol. The silicone material was not damaged after each test.