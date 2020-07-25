MIT researchers created a reusable face mask that works like an N95 respirator





Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital have developed iMASC, a new silicone mask that can be safely reused without fear of contamination. Researchers still need to analyze how effectively it traps viral particles, but it is a promising step to address the critical shortage of healthcare supplies.

IMASC offers a level of protection comparable to N95 respiratory masks, its creators say. This is in part because it uses an N95 filter without all of the extra N95 mask material that traps particles.

The masks are also based on the shape of a typical N95 mask, but are made from silicone rubber that can be sterilized after each use. Dual filters that cover the mouth can also be replaced after each use, the researchers said.

In a study of iMASC published in the British Medical Journal Open, researchers said the shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, in hospitals created a "critical need" for reusable safety equipment.