Mitch McConnell quotes Salman Rushdie in speech ripping "cancel culture"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quoted "The Satanic Verses" novelist Salman Rushdie on Wednesday in a condemnation of what he called "the industrial grievance complex," which he said was suffocating for the freedom of expression.

The Kentucky Republican linked a "cycle of nonsense" against unpopular views and an "eroded" rule of law after the city riots as threats to America's freedom.

"Author Salman Rushdie, who was threatened with death for a controversial speech, once said this:‘ Two things form the basis of any open society: freedom of expression and the rule of law. If you don't have those things, you don't have a free country & # 39; & # 39;, McConnell said in the Senate.

“Free expression and the rule of law. Exactly the two things we've seen eroded in the past few months. "

Rushdie this month joined an open letter from academics, including political leftists, against censorship of the political debate. Rushdie faced Islamist death threats, including a fatwa from Iran's then-supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, for his 1988 novel "The Satanic Verses," which some believed irreverently portrayed the Prophet Muhammad.

"Rushdie recently signed an open letter with other intellectuals, many liberals, sounding the alarm about this cultural poison," said McConnell. "'Editors are fired," they wrote, "books are removed … journalists are prohibited from writing on certain subjects … teachers are investigated … they constantly push the limits of what can be said without the threat of retaliation. "

"You can guess what happened next. The industrial grievance complex came after the letter itself. The perpetrators were accused of advancing intolerance. And the cycle of nonsense began again."

At least two letter signers, historian Kerri Greenidge and author Jennifer Finney Boylan, later disowned her.

Letter signer and Harry Potter author JK Rowling embarrassed the retractions, writing Boylan on Twitter: "Be sure to publicly regret your association with Goody Rowling before you stop following and volunteer to operate the stool next time, as a penance."

McConnell cited Bari Weiss's recent resignation letter from the New York Times opinion section protesting the alleged orthodoxy in acceptable views, and the attacks on Princeton University professor Joshua Katz for an opinion piece.

McConnell said: “The United States of America needs freedom of expression. We need free expression. And all of us, from all perspectives, need the courage to speak up and defend it. "

Support for freedom of expression is politically popular, according to poll results released Wednesday by Politico. Only 27 percent of voters said "canceling the culture" had a positive impact on society, while 49 percent said it had a negative impact.

The Senate Majority Leader spoke as Congress negotiates a new aid package for the coronavirus pandemic. It did not directly address the evolution of the talks.