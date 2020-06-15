Mitch McConnell Should Pay Attention To New York Republicans

Top New York Republican officials agree: Congress should send the Metropolitan Transportation Authority another $ 3.9 billion, for the good of the city, the region, and the nation.

They did not say it, but we can: it is also important for the Republican Party.

A functional MTA is vital to the future of the city, and the city remains key to the nation's economy. But the pandemic devastated the agency's revenue even when it imposed new costs; I may not be able to go back to black this year.

For these reasons and more, Representatives Peter King, Elise Stefanik, and Lee Zeldin and other Republicans-elect from across the state, including Republican leaders of the Senate and State Assembly, wrote to United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch. McConnell, last week, urging him to back New Federal Funding.

A certain boy from Queens also knows the need: In support of the latest round of federal aid to the MTA, President Trump tweeted that the money was "critical in keeping essential personnel on the move and helping" the recovery of New York City. York. A second round is so critical.

Cynics suggest that Washington Republicans don't need to worry about a strongly democratic city and state, especially since they can blame Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, and their disputes, for New York's problems.

Sorry: Republican Party figures come here to raise funds all the time, and several House seats in this state are vital to the party's hopes of getting the House back.

However, the most important thing: it is the right thing.

Gotham is a key engine of the national economy, and therefore a key to making the United States grow again. Let the city's public transportation agency rot, and the entire nation will suffer.