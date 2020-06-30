Mitch McConnell: "We shouldn't have a stigma" about wearing masks in public

"We shouldn't have any stigma, none, about wearing masks when we leave our homes and approach other people. Wearing simple face covers is not about protecting ourselves, it's about protecting everyone we meet," McConnell said in the Senate on Monday.
"The more we hate the pain and suffering that accompanied the strict guidelines of staying home a few months ago, the happier we should be to take responsible small steps every day to ensure that our country can play the offensive against the virus," he said. the republican leader. he said on Monday.
Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that he believes in wearing masks because "I don't want to shut down the economy."
"Wearing the mask is the best opportunity to keep this economy open, keep us working, stay safe, and help us as we move toward that vaccine in which we are in a much stronger position than any other country," said the California Republican. he said on "Fox & Friends".
Pressed on whether he believes Trump should wear a mask to give an example to the Americans, McCarthy noted that he himself does not wear a mask when speaking on the floor of the House, adding that the President has worn a mask "as he goes along. ahead."
Masks have become a political hot spot as some Americans argue that the requirement infringes on their civil liberties.
Vice President Mike Pence, who has been inconsistent with wearing a mask in public, offered his strongest endorsement yet to wear a mask to protect himself from the coronavirus on Sunday.
Despite advice from public health experts, Trump continues to defy his own government's health recommendations and has been reluctant to be seen wearing a mask in public.
The White House maintains that everyone who comes into contact with the president is regularly tested for coronavirus.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Monday that "it is anyone's personal choice whether to wear a mask or not."
"He encourages people to make the decision that is best for their safety, but he told me that he has no problem with the masks and that he does what the local jurisdiction requires," McEnany said.
But even conservative media is pushing a different message than the president's, touting the effectiveness of the masks and suggesting that Trump should be seen wearing one.
During an interview with McCarthy Tuesday, "Fox & Friends" presenter Steve Doocy opined on the president's failure to wear a mask: "I just don't see any problem with the president seeing him more often. It's symbolic. Obviously It is patriotic because you are not only protecting yourself, you are protecting other people … It would be a powerful symbol. "
Fox News' Sean Hannity, on his show Monday night, argued that face covers work while criticizing Democrats for making a "political weapon" with the use of masks.
"Anecdotally, I was at the epicenter of this. I went to my store every week. Guess what? They were wearing masks. Nobody in my store, thank God, contracted coronaviruses. I think they work," said the conservative host. "If I wear a mask and it opens NFL baseball, concerts, football, I'd rather wear the mask and go to the game to protect grandma and grandpa, mom and dad, and watch the ball game."
CNN's Ali Zaslav, Ian Sloan, Allison Main, Jason Hoffman and Sarah Westwood contributed to this report.