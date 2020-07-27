Mitch McConnell's distorted priorities (opinion)

The federal government's weekly unemployment payment of $ 600, a lifeline for more than 20 million Americans that was created as part of the mass aid package approved in March, is scheduled to end on July 31. In response to the termination of these benefits, McConnell calmly stated on Friday, "Hopefully in the next two to three weeks we will be able to meet and pass something that we can send to the House and send to the President for his signature."
"Hopefully," can McConnell and his fellow Republicans who control the Senate come up with anything in a few weeks? When you're a billionaire like McConnell, he's actually one of the wealthiest members of the United States Senate, waiting a few weeks with little or no income is no big deal. But in the real world, a 2019 study by the Federal Reserve found that 40% of American adults couldn't cover a $ 400 emergency with cash or savings. It is unlikely to have improved in a time of pandemic and mass unemployment.
Of course, when it came to confirming federal judges, McConnell had no problem rushing them through the Covid-19 crisis. In fact, between February and the end of June, McConnell ushered in the confirmation of 13 judges to the federal bank, with a total of 200 judges confirmed during the Trump presidency. But when it comes to helping Americans, McConnell "hopes" that a bill can be improvised in the coming weeks!
By contrast, House Democrats in mid-May, while McConnell focused on confirming the judges, drafted and passed a new aid bill to help Americans in need called the HEROES ACT. This measure requires extending weekly unemployment benefits of $ 600 through January, as well as providing additional direct cash payments to Americans, funds for Covid-19 testing, and more. (McConnell closed the bill as the Democrats' unrealistic wish list.)
Our nation is suffering, and despite Trump's numerous predictions, the Covid-19 crisis will not "go away" any time soon. In fact, last week we saw an increase in deaths from the virus with a loss of 1,000 Americans per day for four consecutive days. Alarmingly, new models released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predict that by August 15, the US could reach 175,000 deaths from the virus, compared to the current death toll of 146,460.
Common sense tells us that the worse the health crisis is, the worse the economic crisis is, and companies have to re-close in an effort to contain the virus. That helps explain why more than 1.4 million workers filed new claims for state unemployment benefits Thursday, the first time since March that weekly claims have increased. Worse yet, a new Census Bureau survey found that four million fewer people were employed last week than the week before – the fourth consecutive weekly decline in Americans who have jobs, which experts say means all Labor earnings since mid-May have been erased.
Lack of action by the Senate will likely mean the end of weekly unemployment benefits of $ 600 a week on July 31. In fact, CNN reported Sunday that senior Trump administration officials stated that Republican senators will introduce a new relief law on Monday that will provide another $ 1,200 consult "many" Americans, but would not extend weekly unemployment benefits of $ 600 weekly. There's still a chance they'll offer a smaller amount, but uncertainty alone is the very definition of soulless, especially during a recession with so many out of a job. The $ 600 per week benefit could have allowed many workers to earn more from unemployment than their regular paychecks, but food banks across the country saw 50% more people served than last July and more. 26% of Americans recently reported that they could not pay their rent last month or they may not be confident they can pay their rent next month. Eliminate this $ 600 weekly assistance and the number of hungry families at risk of losing their homes every time any extension of the eviction moratorium ends will inevitably skyrocket.
While many of those who receive this federal unemployment will likely be eligible for state unemployment benefits, the average amount of these payments is $ 378 per week. States like Florida, which is heavily affected by the virus, pay a maximum of $ 275 per week per week. It's hard to see how anyone can pay rent, car, food, health care, and other expenses with that amount of money.
However, McConnell is in no hurry. And apparently neither is Trump, who played golf last Saturday with former NFL star Brett Favre on Saturday at Trump's country club in New Jersey. Usually when Trump wants something to be addressed quickly, we all know that.
Maybe if McConnell just pretended that the Americans who needed help were right-wing candidates nominated to be federal judges, he would move faster. At this point, McConnell should adopt the HEROES Act passed by the House in May and use it as the roadmap to craft legislation that helps millions of Americans desperate for help. The time for billionaires in the Senate to play political games is over. Too many Americans in the real world desperately need help, and they need it now.