Mitch McConnell's distorted priorities (opinion)





The federal government's weekly unemployment payment of $ 600, a lifeline for more than 20 million Americans that was created as part of the mass aid package approved in March, is scheduled to end on July 31. In response to the termination of these benefits, McConnell calmly stated on Friday, "Hopefully in the next two to three weeks we will be able to meet and pass something that we can send to the House and send to the President for his signature."

"Hopefully," can McConnell and his fellow Republicans who control the Senate come up with anything in a few weeks? When you're a billionaire like McConnell, he's actually one of the wealthiest members of the United States Senate, waiting a few weeks with little or no income is no big deal. But in the real world, a 2019 study by the Federal Reserve found that 40% of American adults couldn't cover a $ 400 emergency with cash or savings. It is unlikely to have improved in a time of pandemic and mass unemployment.

Of course, when it came to confirming federal judges, McConnell had no problem rushing them through the Covid-19 crisis. In fact, between February and the end of June, McConnell ushered in the confirmation of 13 judges to the federal bank, with a total of 200 judges confirmed during the Trump presidency. But when it comes to helping Americans, McConnell "hopes" that a bill can be improvised in the coming weeks!

By contrast, House Democrats in mid-May, while McConnell focused on confirming the judges, drafted and passed a new aid bill to help Americans in need called the HEROES ACT. This measure requires extending weekly unemployment benefits of $ 600 through January, as well as providing additional direct cash payments to Americans, funds for Covid-19 testing, and more. (McConnell closed the bill as the Democrats' unrealistic wish list.)