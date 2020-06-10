Mitt Romney is now the only Republican voice ready to take on Trump

Romney credits his father's legacy as Governor of Michigan in the late 1960s for some of his recent actions, but he also says that the events of the past few weeks have left him thinking, like many Americans, that he needs to change the most.
"I declare the obvious, which is the issue of black lives," Romney told reporters Monday night in a lengthy interview. "If there is injustice, we want to correct that. If there is prejudice, we want to change that. If there is bias, we hope to give people a different perspective."
Romney said that while he does not see the issue of equality through a political lens, it cannot be denied that his party has a "shamefully small share of the African American vote."
In recent weeks, Romney's small acts of defiance against the President's words or tweets have been more than a reaction to Floyd's death.
After Trump repeatedly raised a conspiracy theory about the death of an aide who once worked for former congressman now MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, Romney tweeted "enough" last month. And when Trump tweeted Tuesday about an unsubstantiated report that a protester who had been shot down by police in Buffalo, New York was a member of Antifa, Romney turned to the microphones and told reporters on Capitol Hill that the tweet was "shocking" even as most of his fellow Republicans refused to stop or listen to the tweet read to them.
"I saw the tweet. It was kind of shocking to say it and I'm not going to dignify it with any more comments," Romney said.
Lawmakers and aides close to the senator argue that his recent statements are neither new nor intensifying. They say the Utah junior senator has always promised to speak out against the president's actions when he disagrees. He, after all, was one of Trump's staunchest critics in 2016.
"Everyone should be able to say what they think," Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia told CNN about Romney. "I think Mitt has a lot of good friends within our conference … While externally it might be difficult for people to think that if he says things that you disagree with or maybe says incorrectly … we still respect his years of service and vision. "
In recent days, Romney has said he is working with colleagues to help draft legislation to curb police brutality. And while many Republicans declined to comment on his criticism of Trump, they did argue that Romney has emerged as a legislative partner.
"He is willing to get involved in important issues that impact the country," said Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina who is leading efforts to review the police. "We should welcome all senators who want to be part of the solution. That's good news. I think self-awareness is a good thing, too, but it's trying to make a difference, and I think that should be admired." "