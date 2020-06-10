Mitt Romney is now the only Republican voice ready to take on Trump





Once the party's standard-bearer and presidential nominee, Romney found himself at a time when he is a man on an island, often one of the only members of the Republican Party to publicly criticize President Donald Trump for his tone, his tweets and their inability to unite the country. in a moment of racial judgment.

But in the wake of George Floyd's death and the shower of calls for police reform and equality of justice, Romney seems more incapable than ever of following the party line or staying silent. Over the weekend, Romney marched alongside protesters in Washington, tweeting what he said is an obvious and important phrase to repeat: "Black lives matter." In recent days, the senator has declined to say whether he will support Trump for reelection in November.

Romney credits his father's legacy as Governor of Michigan in the late 1960s for some of his recent actions, but he also says that the events of the past few weeks have left him thinking, like many Americans, that he needs to change the most.

"I declare the obvious, which is the issue of black lives," Romney told reporters Monday night in a lengthy interview. "If there is injustice, we want to correct that. If there is prejudice, we want to change that. If there is bias, we hope to give people a different perspective."