Mitt Romney Joins Black Lives Matter Protest in DC

Mitt Romney joined a Black Lives Matter protest in Washington DC on Sunday.

The Republican senator from Utah could be seen wearing a face mask and marching with protesters in a picture posted on this Twitter bill.

"We need a voice against racism, we need many voices against racism and against brutality", Romney he said to a reporter in the protest

"And we have to get up and say" black lives matter. "

Romney has been a fierce critic of President Trump and is on the list of a group of Republicans who have withheld support for the President's reelection campaign.