Mitt Romney marches in protest of George Floyd "to make sure people understand that black lives matter"







Romney told a Washington Post reporter who was participating in the demonstration "to make sure people understand that black lives matter." Utah senator then tweeted a photo of himself in the protest with the title "Black Lives Matter", becoming one of the most prominent figures in the Republican Party to do so.

An assistant to Romney said the senator had no further comment on his participation and that he had no intention of publicizing his departure. Romney's words during the march, captured on video by the Washington Post, are all he wants to say right now, the aide said.

Joining the evangelical group was "spontaneous," the aide said, adding that Romney was in DC and intended to march on Sunday. He encountered a group of 1,000 to 1,500 evangelicals from the DC area near the Capitol and joined his march for an hour and a half, the aide added.

His involvement comes when Republicans, for the most part, have backed the president after his threats to use the military against protesters and his controversial church photo shoot last Monday.

Trump had declared himself "his president of law and order" when peaceful protesters outside the doors of the White House dispersed with gas, explosions, and rubber bullets, after which Trump visited a church. close. He remained in the bricked-up building for a few minutes before returning to the White House. The episode followed nearly a week of protests across the country that were sometimes turned violent by the murder of Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis. Romney, who marched with a large group of evangelical Christians along Pennsylvania Avenue, also told the Post that he was participating in the rally to raise awareness of the need to "end violence and brutality." He tweeted last month that "George Floyd's murder is abhorrent." "Peaceful protests underscore the urgency of addressing injustices," said the former Republican presidential candidate. "But violence drowns out the message of the protesters and mocks the principles of justice." Saturday Romney he had tweeted a photo of his father participating in a civil rights protest. "This is my father, George Romney, participating in a Civil Rights march in the Detroit suburbs in the late 1960s:" Force alone will not eliminate the unrest, "he said." We must eliminate the problems from which they come. " Mitt Romney's protest is only the latest instance of friction in his contentious relationship with Trump, one that grew increasingly tense during the Senate impeachment trial of the president after the Utah Republican broke ranks with the party to vote. and condemn the president for abuse of power. . The president responded to his impeachment vote by attacking Romney as a "failed presidential candidate."





