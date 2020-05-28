MIUI 12 beta update offers partial screenshot feature to Xiaomi phones – report

Xiaomi is reportedly launching a new partial screen capture feature with the latest beta version of MIUI 12. MIUI 12, the latest version of Xiaomi's Android-based operating system, was first introduced in April, and since then , the company has released the MIUI 12 closed beta update for various Xiaomi smartphones. According to a report, the partial screen capture feature allows users to take screenshots in three ways. This feature is expected to be available in the stable MIUI 12 version. Earlier this month, the company introduced the global version of MIUI 12, and some Xiaomi devices will begin receiving the latest version of MIUI in June.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the new partial screenshot editor has been seen recently in MIUI 12 version 20.5.25 beta. The feature is also highlighted in a video of a user who received the above mentioned MIUI 12 night launch. . It is reported that the partial screenshot function can be activated by long pressing the home button which shows the overlay of the screenshot editor at the top of the screen.

Users are said to be able to access three screen capture options, present in the upper right corner, to capture it in freeform, rectangle or circular shape. According to reports, users can also expand the shape of the screenshot overlay by stretching the corners.

As mentioned, the new partial screenshot feature has been released as part of MIUI 12 version 20.5.25 beta. Xiaomi recently introduced the global version of MIUI 12 and the Android based software update will come first to Mi 9 , Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in June. Furthermore, the company revealed that the stable MIUI 12 update will be coming to other Xiaomi phones "model by model".

MIUI 12 includes features like a simplified interface, new animations, navigation gestures, and many more. Xiaomi is also improving privacy settings with MIUI 12.