Mixer: Microsoft is closing its video game streaming platform





The company said Monday that it is partnering with Facebook ( full board ) to transition the Mixer streaming community to Facebook Gaming. The deal brings together two big names in the gaming world in a partnership that could challenge the industry leader, From Amazon ( AMZN ) Twitch.

"The success of Partners and streamers on Mixer depends on our ability to scale the platform for them as quickly and comprehensively as possible," Mixer said in a blog post on Monday. "It became clear that the time it took to grow our own live streaming community to scale was out of the question with the vision and experiences that Microsoft and Xbox want to offer gamers now, so we have decided to shut down the Mixer operations and help transition the community to a new platform. "

The companies declined to say how much the deal is worth. Facebook spokesman Drew Symonds said it is an association "not a merger or an acquisition." The spokesperson added that Facebook Gaming will assume the rights to Mixer's trademarks and associated domain names, but Microsoft will retain the intellectual property rights for Mixer technology.

Mixer co-founder Matt Salsamendi, who left the company last year, told CNN Business last week that he won't see any money from the deal.

Mixer, once called Beam, had gone unnoticed since it was acquired by Microsoft in 2016. But last year, the platform caught the eye when Fortnite star Ninja jumped from Twitch to the exclusive Mixer stream. Microsoft also had an advantage over Amazon thanks to its wide reach in the gaming ecosystem, which includes Xbox consoles, game developers, and cloud streaming. Still, Twitch and other rival platforms like Of Google ( GOOGL ) YouTube presented significant competition. Mixer has been downloaded about 3.4 million times by new users on the App Store and Google Play globally since the beginning of this year, a 23% decrease from the same period last year, according to research company estimates by Sensor Tower mobile applications. . Microsoft said the deal is part of a broader effort by Xbox and Facebook to bring "new experiences and opportunities" to the more than 700 million monthly Facebook Gaming users. Starting July 22, all Mixer sites and applications will redirect users to Facebook Gaming, the company said. He added that Mixer partners, Mixer streamers who can monetize their content and enjoy perks like priority support on the platform, will also receive partner status with Facebook games, and the new platform will "honor and combine all existing partner agreements as close as possible. " However, if Mixer Partners finally makes the transition to Facebook Gaming it is "completely optional," according to Facebook's Symonds. This does that It is not yet clear if the platform will be able to take advantage of Mixer's high-profile partners. "Like all Mixer Partners, Ninja, along with King Gothalion, Shroud and Ewok, can join Facebook Gaming," said Symonds. "We want to give Mixer streamers the option to continue streaming on Facebook Gaming. No matter where they choose to stream, the world deserves their game content." King gothalion said on Twitter On Monday, he plans to join Facebook Gaming. Ninja appeared more on the fence, saying "I have some decisions to make and I'll be thinking about all of you while I make them." A representative for Ninja did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether he plans to switch to streaming on Facebook Gaming. Still, there is great potential to combine the Mixer community with Facebook's ability to grow platforms, said StreamElements CEO Doron Nir. "Based on the current trajectory of Facebook (Gaming), with the brand growing more than 100% in observed hours from March to May, this announcement will only add more momentum to its market share while providing the streaming community with better opportunities, "said Nir. said.





