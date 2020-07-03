MLB All-Star Game Quick Facts

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 20: Justin Upton, $ 22.125 million – The Detroit Tigers left fielder is a former No. 1 draft pick and a three-time All-Star. Upton ranked fourth in the MVP vote in 2011, when he hit .289 with 31 home runs, 88 RBIs and 21 stolen bases for Arizona. Heading into the second year of a six-year contract for $ 132.75 million.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 19: Max Scherzer, $ 22,123 – The Washington Nationals' pitching ace, Max Scherzer, is the winner of the National League Cy Young Award (his second), has pitched two no-hit games in the same season (2015) and holds the record for strikeouts in a single game (20). The 32-year-old has a career record of 125-69, and is in the third of a seven-year, $ 210 million contract.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 18: Buster Posey, $ 22,178 million – San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey has called pitches for three World Series championships, is a former National League Rookie of the Year and four-time All-Star with a .307 batting average in his career. In 2012 he was the Returning Player of the Year and the National League Batting Champion. Midway through a $ 159 million, eight-year contract, Posey is deservedly the highest-paid active receiver in baseball.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 17: Adrián González, $ 22,357 million – The Los Angeles Dodgers' 34-year-old first baseman has nearly 2,000 career hits and is a regular on the MVP ballot. Most recently, in 2014, he finished seventh in the National League MVP vote with 27 HR and 116 RBIs. Although González has led the Dodgers to four consecutive seasons, a World Series appearance has been elusive. It is entering the sixth year of a $ 154 million, seven-year contract.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 15 (tied): Yoenis Céspedes, $ 22.5 million – The Cuban-born center fielder for the New York Mets has missed the playoffs only once in his five-year MLB career, and that's no coincidence. The 31-year-old slugger is known for his flashy cars, which he can easily rack up given his $ 110 million four-year contract.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 15 (tied): Cole Hamels, $ 22.5 million – The 2008 World Series MVP suffered a temporary drop in form when petty injuries took their toll in 2013. But the left-hander returned in 2015 with a no-hitter, and followed in 2016 with a stellar season of 15. -5,200 strikeouts. for Texas Hamels he is in the fifth of a six-year, $ 144 million contract.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 14: Hanley Ramirez, $ 22.75 million – Boston first baseman Ramirez (center) will take on the role of cleanup hitter now that fellow Dominican David Ortiz (left, with a bucket) has retired. The 2009 National League batting champion comes from a 30 HR, 111 RBI season and will likely switch to a designated full-time hitter position for the Red Sox. He's in the middle of a four-year, $ 88 million contract.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 13: Joe Mauer, $ 23 million – Mauer, a former receiver who became first baseman, landed the largest contract in the Twins' history when Minnesota signed him on an eight-year, $ 184 million contract in 2011. Last year, however, the champion of American League batting three-year-old 33, held. his worst season, hitting just .261. The Twins will need better production from Mauer if they want to return to the postseason for the first time since 2010.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 12: Johnny Cueto, $ 23.5 million – The San Francisco Giants right-hander comes from an 18-5 season with a 2.79 ERA. In an era of controlled pitch counts, the 30-year-old Dominican is not afraid to work on his arm, leading the MLB with five complete games last season. Cueto, who won a World Series with Kansas City in 2015, signed a six-year, $ 130 million contract last season.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 11: Robinson Cano, $ 24 million – At 34, Cano remains an elite second baseman. The seven-time All-Star and former Yankee signed a $ 240 million, 10-year contract with Seattle in 2014. He rewarded the Mariners with 39 HR, 103 RBI and a batting average of .298 in 2016, placing him eighth in the vote. from MVP de AL.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 9 (tied): John Lester, $ 25 million – With a 19-5 record, John Lester had the best MLB winning percentage in 2016 and finished second in the Cy Young vote. The left-hander, who won two World Series rings in Boston, made three crucial appearances for the Cubs in the 2016 World Series, including a winning start in Game 5 and a relief appearance en route to Game 7. He is half of a six-year contract for $ 155 million.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 8: Albert Pujols, $ 26 million – Albert Pujols, three-time National League MVP and two-time World Series champion, is simply one of the best power hitters in history. At 37, he is currently ninth on the all-time home run leader list (591) and his power is not diminishing. A 2012 move to the American League Los Angeles Angels, on a $ 240 million, 10-year contract, allowed the Dominican to switch to the designated hitter, where he recorded 31 HR and 119 RBI last year.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 7: Felix Hernández, $ 26,857 million – At age 30, Venezuelan Félix Hernández is already the absolute leader of the Seattle Mariners in wins and strikeouts, and pitched the only perfect game in the franchise in 2012. Although the Mariners rewarded the 2010 Cy Young winner with seven years and $ 175 million. contract, his 15-season league-leading playoff drought continues.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 5 (tied): Miguel Cabrera, $ 28 million – The Detroit Tigers catcher will always be known for his feat in 2012 of posting the first triple hitting crown in 45 years, leading the league with 44 HR, 139 RBIs and a .330 batting average. "Miggy," who won the 2003 World Series as a rookie with the Florida Marlins, when he won all of the $ 165,000, signed an eight-year, $ 248 million contract in 2016.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 5 (tied): Justin Verlander, $ 28 million – Forming an expensive battery in Detroit with Cabrera is the 2011 triple crown winner, Justin Verlander. The four-time American League strikeout leader, who posted a remarkable record of 24-5 in 2011, is also a workhorse, surpassing 200 innings pitched in all but two of his 11 full seasons. Currently fourth on the active list of professional victories, Verlander is halfway through a six-year, $ 162 million contract.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 4: Jayson Heyward, $ 28,167 million – The 27-year-old right fielder was an integral part of the Cubs' epic 2016 World Series victory, shooting the team with a passionate speech during the 17-minute rain delay in Game 7. Justin Heyward, three-time Golden Glove The winner who signed an eight-year, $ 184 million contract in 2015, is perhaps the only player in the top 20 who is credited the most for his defense.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 3: David Price, $ 30 million – The 2012 Cy Young winner and five-time All-Star received a seven-year, $ 217 million contract for the Red Sox in 2016. David Price, who posted a 17-9 record in his first year in Boston, has led two times to the majors in thrown entrances (2014, 2016) and once in strikeouts (2014). However, his performance has sunk in the postseason, where he racked up a 2-8 record and 5.54 ERA in nine playoff series.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 2: Zack Greinke, $ 34 million – Although Zack Greinke has enjoyed an excellent career, including a 2009 Cy Young Award, it took his sixth team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, to finally commit to a long-term deal. The 19-3 season of right-hander in 2015 with the Dodgers earned him a six-year, $ 207 million contract. Although Grienke's record fell to 13-7 in Arizona last season, he won his third consecutive Gold Glove award.

MLB 2017: Pitchers Dominate Top 20 Baseball Winners No. 1: Clayton Kershaw, $ 35,571 million – Before an injury-ridden 2016, Clayton Kershaw was the game's most consistent pitcher. He achieved the lowest ERA in a four-year period between 2011 and 2014. In addition to his three Cy Young Awards, all with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kershaw is one of only 10 pitchers in history to win the MVP and Cy Young. awards in the same season (2014). The right is entering the third of a seven-year, $ 215 million deal.