MLB cancels its All-Star 2020 game

Major League Baseball made the announcement Friday and wrote that, with the current coronavirus pandemic, the annual game between the American League and the National League would not be possible this year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were supposed to host the game this year, but now they will in 2022.

"I want to thank the Dodgers organization and the City of Los Angeles for being collaborative partners in the early stages of preparing for the All-Star Game and for being patient and understanding in navigating the uncertainty created by the pandemic," said Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. in a statement. "The celebration of the 2022 All-Star promises to be memorable with events throughout the city and at picturesque Dodger Stadium."

This is not the first time that the All-Star game, also known as the Midsummer Classic, has been canceled. In 1945, the game was canceled amid strict travel restrictions during the war.