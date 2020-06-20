MLB closes 30 spring training camps for coronavirus cleanup

MLB ordered that all 30 spring training camps be closed for deep cleaning and disinfection, and that all personnel who want to continue unofficial training when the sites reopen will have to undergo a COVID-19 exam.

The league was reacting to the growing number of cases in Arizona and Florida, the states that host the 30 spring sites, but also that at least four teams reported coronavirus cases or symptoms in their camps. Three, the Phillies, the Blue Jays and the Giants, closed their camps on their own before the MLB decision. The Phillies, who train in Clearwater, Florida, acknowledged that eight employees had contracted coronaviruses since Tuesday, including five players.

Players were allowed to return to the spring facility or local stadiums in the past few weeks to train with the help of limited support staff. Each team created protocols. But without an agreement between MLB and the players' association on health and safety, there was no single policy to oversee these informal trainings. So the players came and went without a trial regimen.

MLB hopes to be able to reopen the camps early next week after the cleanup. The rule the sport is establishing is that staff must have a negative test in order for the virus to resume training. MLB also wants to continue testing every other day.

These are the first known cases to appear since teams began allowing players to return to the facility. Even before the outbreak, the Phillies had planned to hold their spring training in Philadelphia. However, the Blue Jays would likely be in Dunedin, Florida.