MLB Draft: How the No. 1 teams have fared in the last 10 years

The MLB Draft will take place on Wednesday despite the coronavirus pandemic that prevents players from taking the field.

The Detroit Tigers have the No. 1 pick in the draft for the second time in three years. Detroit will be looking to hit big, but given the circumstances, it could be difficult to find someone who is definitely ready for The Show for years to come.

Some of the newer draft picks haven't made it to the majors.

This is how the best teams since 2010 have fared in the majors.

2019: ADLEY RUTSCHMAN

The Baltimore Orioles selected catcher Adley Rutschman with the top pick in the 2019 draft. He may still be a year or two away from his major league debut. The former Oregon State star played in Rookie, Low-A, and Single-A in 2019. He hit four home runs and hit .254 in 37 games.

2018: CASEY MIZE

The Tigers selected right-hander Casey Mize from Auburn in 2018. Mize has yet to make his major league debut. It is among the best prospects in baseball. In 21 games between Double-A and Single-A Advanced last season, he had a 2.55 ERA and 106 strikeouts.

2017: ROYCE LEWIS

The Minnesota Twins selected shortstop Royce Lewis to the No. 1 pick in 2017. Lewis played in Double-A and Advanced Individual-A last year. He hit .236 with 12 home runs in 2019.

2016: MICKEY MONIAK

The Philadelphia Phillies selected outfielder Mickey Moniak with the best pick in 2016. Moniak came straight out of high school. 2019 passed with Double-A Reading. He hit .252, posted an OPS of .741, and hit 11 home runs.

2015: DANSBY SWANSON

Dansby Swanson is the only No. 1 team since 2013 to appear in the majors. He was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015, but was traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2015. He appeared in 127 games in 2019 and hit .251 with 17 home runs.

2014: BRADY AIKEN

The Houston Astros selected Brady Aiken with the No. 1 pick in 2014. However, Aiken was never signed because of health issues. Aiken later enrolled at the IMG Academy and was No. 17 overall by the Cleveland Indians in 2015.

2013: MARK APPEL

The Astros had the No. 1 pick in 2013 and selected pitcher Mark Appel. It reached Triple-A in the Astros organization. He was traded to the Phillies in 2013 but never made his debut. He announced in 2018 that he would walk away from baseball after suffering a shoulder injury.

2012: CARLOS CORREA

The Astros selected Carlos Correa with the No. 1 pick in 2012. Correa has proven to be one of the best No. 1 hitters in the past 10 years. Since coming to The Show in 2015, he has hit .277 with 102 home runs. He also has a World Series ring on his finger.

2011: COLOR GERRIT

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Gerrit Cole with the best pick in 2011. Years later, he became the highest-paid pitcher in baseball history. Cole is currently in the New York Yankees after going 20-5 with 326 strikeouts and a 2.50 ERA in 2019 with the Astros.

2010: BRYCE HARPER

The Washington Nationals selected Bryce Harper with the top pick in 2010. He was a star for the Nationals for several years before signing a mega deal with the Phillies. In 2019, he hit .260 with 35 home runs. He also has a National League MVP under his belt, something a No. 1 pick hasn't done since Joe Mauer.