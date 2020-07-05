MLB examines David Price, Felix Hernández chooses not to participate in the 2020 season for fear of coronaviruses

MLB veterans David Price and Felix Hernández decided to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Price, the 34-year-old pitcher who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers by the Boston Red Sox in the offseason, made his announcement in a series of tweets on Saturday.

"After much thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided that it is in my best health and the health of my family not to play this season," he wrote.

He added: "I am sorry I did not play for you this year, but I hope to represent you next year."

The Dodgers followed up with a statement of support for the pitcher.

"The Dodgers fully support David's decision to stay out of the 2020 season," the team said in a statement. “We have been in constant contact with David and we understand how much this deliberation weighed on him and his family.

"We know that he will support the club every day and we hope he will come back to us in 2021."

Hernández, who signed with the Atlanta Braves in the offseason, also decided not to participate in the season shortened by the pandemic.

His agent made the announcement Saturday.

Hernández would have been in his first season with the Braves after spending most of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

The MLB season will start later this month. It is unclear how many more players will choose not to fear contracting the virus.

