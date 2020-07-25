MLB Hall of Fame member Mike Piazza on hymn protests: "I personally believe in standing" but others may kneel

Baseball legend Mike Piazza told Fox News on Saturday that while he believed in the freedom to protest when the national anthem was played in games, he personally believed in defending the song.

"I think sport was always the last part of separate politics and when I was young they always said not to get involved in politics because you were going to alienate half of your fans and I think it looks but I also believe in freedom and I think if I don't want to stand up, I don't want to stand up, and if people want to kneel, they can kneel. They can and will suffer the criticism that comes with it, "Piazza said. in "Cavuto Live".

"I personally believe in defending the national anthem, that is the way they taught me and that is what I believe. If you want to kneel for the cause, then you have the freedom to do it, but I also believe again that it is about freedom and if the boys want to do that, that's fine. It's something, but it's something I'm responsible for. "

Piazza's comments come as the debate over kneeling during the anthem has returned as the United States has experienced months of protesting systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd's death.

During the MLB season opener between the Yankees and Nationals on Thursday, a long line of players from both teams knelt before the anthem played.

President Trump, who has vehemently opposed the protests, is likely to launch the first pitch at Yankee Stadium in August. "It's great that baseball is back and other sports are back," Trump told "Hannity" on Thursday. "I hope everyone is standing up; I hope they don't kneel when the flag is raised. I don't like to see that."

More from the media

He added that doing so "would hurt a lot of people in our country. They don't want to see that with the NFL, baseball, basketball or anything else."

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler and several of his players knelt during the national anthem before their exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics on Monday. In San Diego, Los Angeles Angels reliever Keynan Middleton knelt and raised his right fist.

Several Cincinnati Reds players did the same on Tuesday and also knelt during the national anthem.

However, not all have been so supportive amid protests. San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Coonrod refused to kneel during his team's first season game with the Los Angeles Dodgers as an expression of his opposition to the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just think I can't kneel down to anything other than God," said Coonrod, a Christian. He also questioned how BLM "leans toward Marxism" and "said some negative things about the nuclear family."

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.