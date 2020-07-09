MLB Launches 2021 Calendar; the 30 teams will open on April 1

Major League Baseball will open the 2021 season on April 1 and expects each team to play their first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.

The league released the full schedule on Thursday, two weeks before it plans to start a 2020 season that has been delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. MLB intended to start this season on March 26, its first opening date except in international games.

The league also expected all 30 clubs to play on the same opening day this season, but that was spoiled when Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended spring training in March.

Instead, a 60-game regular season schedule is slated to begin July 23, with clubs ready to play only division enemies and interleague regional opponents: AL East vs. NL East, AL Central vs. NL Central, AL West vs. NL West – to limit travel

Clubs will resume full in-league schedules in 2021, and game between leagues will re-align regionally.

The New York Mets will host the city Yankees at Citi Field on the 20th anniversary of September 11, the first time that the Subway Series will take place on September 11. The Yankees will host the Mets over the weekend of July 4.

Atlanta will host the 91st All-Star Game on July 13 at Truist Park. It is Atlanta's first All-Star Game since hosting 2000 at Turner Field.

MLB also attempted to have all teams play their first game on the same day in 2018, but two games were postponed due to bad weather.

The last day of the season will be October 3.