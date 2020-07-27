MLB Miami Marlins cancel opening of home after coronavirus outbreak among players and staff, ESPN reports

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, eight players and two coaches have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases on the team to at least 14. This is the first game to be canceled this season.

The positive tests come just days after MLB began its shortened 60-game season, which had been delayed since its regular April opening due to the pandemic, and is already threatening to cancel the young season.

Tracking contacts of Miami opponents shows how quickly the virus could spread through the league.

The Marlins played two exhibition games against the Atlanta Braves last week and played three games against the Philadelphia Phillies from Friday to Sunday. The Marlins did not travel back to Miami after the three-game series ended Sunday as they stayed overnight for more tests.