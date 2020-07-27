MLB Miami Marlins cancel opening of home after coronavirus outbreak among players and staff, ESPN reports

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, eight players and two coaches have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases on the team to at least 14. This is the first game to be canceled this season.
The positive tests come just days after MLB began its shortened 60-game season, which had been delayed since its regular April opening due to the pandemic, and is already threatening to cancel the young season.
Tracking contacts of Miami opponents shows how quickly the virus could spread through the league.
The Marlins played two exhibition games against the Atlanta Braves last week and played three games against the Philadelphia Phillies from Friday to Sunday. The Marlins did not travel back to Miami after the three-game series ended Sunday as they stayed overnight for more tests.
The Phillies will host the New York Yankees on Monday in the same locker room where the Marlins played. After their games against Miami last week, the Braves played three games against the New York Mets over the weekend in New York. They are set to play the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night, and the Mets travel to Boston to play the Red Sox.
Still, the outbreak between players and staff underscores the difficulty, if not the impossibility, of approaching large groups of people for long periods of time when coronavirus is so prevalent in the American community.