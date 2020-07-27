MLB Miami Marlins cancel opening of home after coronavirus outbreak among players and staff, ESPN reports

By
Zaheer
-
0
7


According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, eight players and two coaches have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases on the team to at least 14. This is the first game to be canceled this season.

The positive tests come just days after MLB began its shortened 60-game season, which had been delayed since its regular April opening due to the pandemic, and is already threatening to cancel the young season.

Tracking contacts of Miami opponents shows how quickly the virus could spread through the league.

The Marlins played two exhibition games against the Atlanta Braves last week and played three games against the Philadelphia Phillies from Friday to Sunday. The Marlins did not travel back to Miami after the three-game series ended Sunday as they stayed overnight for more tests.

The Phillies will host the New York Yankees on Monday in the same locker room where the Marlins played. After their games against Miami last week, the Braves played three games against the New York Mets over the weekend in New York. They are set to play the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night, and the Mets travel to Boston to play the Red Sox.

The Washington Nationals star tests positive for Covid-19 hours before game one
To try to limit outbreaks, MLB is hosting fan-free games and has banned crashing all five, hitting fists and spitting between players.

Still, the outbreak between players and staff underscores the difficulty, if not the impossibility, of approaching large groups of people for long periods of time when coronavirus is so prevalent in the American community.

In recent weeks, Miami has been one of the epicenters of the coronavirus, boosting the capacity of hospitals. Miami-Dade County recently surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Sports have resumed in other parts of the world where the coronavirus has been more successfully contained, including Europe and Asia. But the United States is by far the world leader in coronavirus cases and has yet to restart any team sport without seeing new cases.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here