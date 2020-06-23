MLB now at the mercy of its angry fans after the season restart disaster

These things are exclusively anecdotal for now, but it sure didn't seem like America's baseball fans were in the mood to celebrate a few minutes before 9 o'clock on Monday night, when Rob Manfred used the powers of his magical commissioner and declared a season, believed to be 60 games long.

There's nothing scientific about any of this, but let's put it this way: Chris can sum up much of the immediate reaction I saw in the approximately three hours among baseball players who turned down the owners' offer of 60 games and the implementation of Manfred. Q, which follows the Twitter name @ Wood1338Q:

“I hope that BOTH sides receive a beating in the years to come. These assholes don't know how good they are. No one cares more!

That's the boost, of course, because this endgame comes after a month of disputes, amid a pandemic that has killed 120,000 Americans and 43 million of their jobs. It's been a tug-of-war with no sense and no soul, and no matter whose side your sympathies are on, it was impossible to feel good about all of them.

Another member of Twitter's expert group, @BauerOutage, who is also known as the Cincinnati Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer, suggested the same thing earlier in the day:

"It is an absolute death for this industry to continue acting as it has been. Both sides. We are driving the bus directly from the cliff. How is this good for anyone involved? COVID-19 already presented a lose-lose-lose situation and somehow we've found a way to make it worse. Unbelievable. "

This will be the most interesting part of this truncated baseball season, assuming the virus (and an agreed security protocol) even allows up to 60 games, assuming they allow ANY of those 60 games. Will that anger have legs? Will it have staying power? Baseball rankings, which would skyrocket if things had been settled amicably and weeks ago, since baseball would have had the US team sports stage in July, crater?

As always, ball fans find themselves in an impossible and unfair Catch-22. Do they choose the perfectly normal path of least resistance, and allow themselves to savor the joys and daily joys that baseball brings, drawing on their long-awaited, selective amnesia to invite baseball to their hearts?

By the time the games arrive, it could be tempting. But that would also reinforce what the darkest angels in sport always believe in their hearts: that you are an idiot, that you will receive each and every one of them and then happily declare: “Thank you, sir, can I have another one? "

Or do those same fanatics choose the nuclear option and declare their own work stoppage, only that instead of depriving baseball of their skilled workers, they instead divest themselves of interest, of interest, of a passion that has lived in many of those hearts? for decades? This is how a message is sent. This is how we avoid reading (and writing) these same stories and columns in a year and a half.

Even that will be difficult to assess, of course, because it's not as if fans could physically boycott: the stands will be empty out of necessity, not choice. If the ratings are low? Well, baseball can fool itself that everything is wrong, that people have other concerns, that it is an outlier from uncertain times.

The thing is: this is 2020. We will know. And baseball will know. Fans no longer have a voice. They are no longer absent from editorial representation. If the fury of this moment persists, spreads and grows, baseball will sense it. You will feel that. Will hear it

Now, as we've seen in the past few weeks, both sides of the baseball hallway could choose to ignore all of that in the name of ideology, honoring decades of aversion that oozes like a summer blister all too often. Maybe baseball can't help but drive over that cliff Bauer so elegantly described.

But that's the most important thing we'll learn about baseball, bigger even than the 60-game glory run. Describing the Commissioner's Trophy a few months ago, Manfred dismissed it as a pile of junk. Appropriate. Because without an immediate course correction, you're driving the rest of the game straight into a pile of rotting and rotting junk.