MLB Offers Players 80 Percent Of Prorated Wages, 72 Game Season

Major League Baseball and its players are closing in, a deal or Commissioner Rob Manfred who is ordering a shorter season without a deal.

MLB offered players 80% of their prorated wages and a 72-game schedule starting July 14 in an effort to start the pandemic season, according to details of the proposal obtained by The Associated Press.

Players would get 70% of their salaries prorated during the regular season and the rest for completing the postseason under MLB's plan, given to the union on Friday.

"This represents our final proposal for a 72-game season," deputy commissioner Dan Halem wrote in a letter to chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer that was obtained by the AP. "They should inform us at the end of the day on June 14 if the players want to accept it."

The teams cut their proposed schedule each time they bid due to the schedule, they are not willing to delay the World Series last October. Because wages are tied to games, the total pay for the year decreases as time passes.

The players' last offer, Tuesday, was for an 89-game regular season with a full prorated payout. The union said it will convene a call for players to discuss its response, but the players have repeatedly said they do not intend to abandon their position to obtain a full prorated payment.

"The whole owners strategy from the beginning has been this. Play as few regular season games as possible to limit player cost as much as possible," Cincinnati pitcher Trevor Bauer tweeted. "Play as many postseason games as possible to generate the highest possible income. They are more than happy to play only 50 games. … Why would players play the additional 24 games for free and bear the additional risk of injury? ”

MLB proposed that players be guaranteed around $ 1.27 billion in wages, including projected earned bonuses, increasing the total to $ 1.45 billion if the postseason is completed. The union proposal would guarantee players approximately $ 2.25 billion.

Before the new coronavirus rolled back opening day from March 26, wages had been set at a total of $ 4 billion. Each side includes an additional $ 50 million postseason pool.

The players have insisted that they receive 100% of their prorated wages, the terms the parties agreed to in March, but that deal depends on fans having access to the stadiums. MLB told the union that playing in empty ball stadiums with no inning revenue would cause a loss of $ 640,000 for each additional game played and that teams cannot pay the full amount. The union has said it doubts the MLB figures but has not received enough financial information to conduct a full evaluation.

Manfred has threatened to unilaterally request a schedule of about 50 games if the teams must pay 100% of the prorated wages. That would guarantee just under $ 1.25 billion, close to the new offer without the postseason portion. If Manfred follows a unilateral plan, the union is likely to file a complaint and expect an arbitrator to award monetary damages.

Both sides say they would agree to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 16 in 2020 and 2021, but an agreement is needed for that to happen. MLB will receive $ 787 million from Fox, Turner and ESPN in its current postseason format. The expanded playoffs would create new games to sell, depending on the total agreed format.

Baseball's highest-paid players, Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole, would be guaranteed $ 11.2 million and would have a chance to win $ 12.8 million under the new plan. They would receive $ 19,777,778 under the union plan, below their original wages of $ 36 million this year, and $ 11,111,111 for 50 games with a full prorated payment.

A player with a minimum of $ 563,500 would be guaranteed $ 175,311 under the MLB plan with the possibility of rising to $ 200,356. You would get $ 309,577 under the union's proposal and $ 173,920 for 50 games at a full prorated rate.

Additionally, a $ 50 million postseason player pool on each side's proposal would result in a total stake of approximately $ 250,000 for the World Series winner and $ 170,000 for the loser. Tickets typically fund the postseason group.

MLB has proposed that the active rosters be expanded to 30 during the first two weeks of the season, 28 for the next two weeks, and then 26 for the rest of the year. MLB also proposed that each team could maintain a total of 60 players, including the non-active group.

MLB has made three proposals, starting with an 82-game schedule on May 26, then narrowing down to 76 on Monday, and now narrowing the season down even further. Cole and Trout would have secured approximately $ 5.58 million under the first MLB proposal and approximately $ 8.72 million in the second with a chance of earning $ 12.19 million if the postseason is completed.

The players started in 114 games on May 31 and fell to 89 on Tuesday.

"We still see no justification for paying players less than a full day for a full day's work," Meyer wrote to Halem Tuesday in a letter obtained by the AP. "His refusal to play any game in October remains unreasonable and unsupported. You can play more baseball games than that and you owe it to your players and fans for doing it. Among other things, concerns about a second wave in October and November are apparently not going to prevent other leagues from playing during those months. "

While the parties agreed to prorate the payment in March, they also said they would enter into "good faith" negotiations about playing in empty stadiums. Halem, in his letter on Friday, reminded Meyer that before the deal, Manfred had been prepared to exercise the provision that allowed him to suspend the Uniform Player Contracts after a national emergency declaration.

"The association's rhetoric that players" oppose any other pay cut "is quite misleading because players were never entitled to a payment in the first place … when games were not played as a result of the national emergency ongoing ", Halem wrote

The anger among the negotiators was clear when Halem told Meyer: “I acknowledge in advance that I must have misinterpreted your June 6 letter. I thought the letter reflected the association's willingness to discuss in good faith the financial aspects necessary for the Commissioner's Office to give up its right under the March Agreement to resume the 2020 season only when, among other things, there are no restrictions on fan access. After reviewing the association's counterproposal, I correct myself. "

As part of the March deal, players received $ 170 million in salary advances and a 2020 service time guarantee even if no games are played. In exchange, the union gave up its right to claim additional wages.

"We are convinced that the association has deliberately breached its obligations under the March agreement," added Halem. "This lack of action in good faith has caused enormous damage to the sport."

The players want to extend the regular season beyond its scheduled end on September 27 and delay the World Series until November.

MLB said it remains willing to suspend the loss of amateur draft picks for teams signing qualified free agents this offseason, leaving the decision "up to the association." This would mark the first time since the free agent era began in 1976 that free agent compensation would be eliminated, but the union said this week it was not interested.

Both sides have expressed interest in using joint funds to help minor league players, who are unlikely to have a season, and social justice initiatives.