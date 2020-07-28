MLB on the brink amid Marlins coronavirus chaos: & # 39; I'm scared & # 39;

Nationals manager Davey Martinez is scared, rating his level of concern at 12. Dodgers pitcher David Price, one of 14 players who chose to leave this truncated season, does not believe the sport prioritizes players health.

Those were the two biggest reactions to the news that 13 Marlins members, 11 players and two coaches tested positive for the new coronavirus on the first weekend of the 60-game season, leading to the postponement of two games. Monday night. After his series against the Phillies, the Marlins remained in Philadelphia for additional testing and their first game Monday night against the Orioles was suspended. So was the Yankees and Phillies game, as the Marlins had just spent the previous three days at the Citizens Bank Park clubhouse.

The 30 baseball owners had a conference call scheduled for Monday, but the cancellation of the season was not discussed, Joel Sherman of The Post reported.

"Now we can REALLY see if MLB is going to put players' health first," Price tweeted Monday. "Remember when Manfred said the players 'health was PARAMOUNT ?! Part of the reason I'm at home right now is because the players' health didn't come first. I can see that hasn't changed. "

In an interview on MLB Network, Manfred was asked about Price's comments. He replied, "I disagree with David's comments. I think for both the MLBPA and us, the health problem had to be resolved. It was the most important one for all of us. In terms of the activities that have been happened in the last few days, we followed the protocols perfectly. We went beyond those protocols in the sense that we canceled games, two for the Marlins so far. We are open to having to cancel additional games if we feel it is necessary to keep safe to our players. "

Martínez expressed his concern, not only for himself and his family, but for everyone involved in the game. He faced heart problems last September and is concerned about what might happen if the outbreak within the Marlins is a sign of what's to come as baseball progresses. He is also concerned about traveling to Miami, a COVID-19 hot spot, next weekend to take on the Marlins, and hopes that MLB "makes the right choice."

"I'm going to be honest with you, I'm scared. I really am," he said Monday in a Zoom call with reporters. "I go from here [Nationals Park], home, back here, every day. That's all. I do. I wash my hands: I went from 47 times a day to probably 99 times a day. Carry my mask wherever I go. But there is always that concern. You don't know, at this time you don't know, due to my heart condition, what happens to me if I succeed. Therefore, I have to be very careful. "

Other managers voiced similar concerns, with Kevin Cash of the Rays saying he needs to do a better job of making sure his players distance themselves socially during games, even in the event of a final win. Angels pitching coach and former Mets manager Mickey Callaway admitted that the Marlins' situation only increases the nerves of everyone who fears catching the virus. There were players, like Jody Mercer and Cameron Maybin of the Tigers, who said they expected something like this to happen, and believe it is a matter of everyone following MLB's established protocol to avoid another Marlins situation.

However, everyone can accept that the Marlins' virus numbers are a reminder of what can happen to any team.

"My level of concern went from 8 to 12," Martinez said. "I mean, this really can: come home now that you see half a team get infected and move from one city to another."