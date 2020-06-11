MLB Opens Draft with Black Lives Matter Message, Donations

Before the first choice was made, Major League Baseball transmitted a message: the sport fully supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

At the start of the broadcast of the amateur draft Wednesday night, Commissioner Rob Manfred said "this moment is a call to action" and that baseball "can do more as an institution" to combat systemic racism and inequality. Executives from the 30 remotely working teams held up signs saying, “Black Lives Matter. United for change. "

MLB and club owners teamed up with baseball operations officers to announce donations to various organizations that support and fight for racial justice, including the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund; Equal Justice Initiative; Change color; Zero campaign; and the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

"As we compete against each other daily," New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen He said in a Zoom call, “This was a conversation that started internally between that group. And it was a conversation that is happening across our country right now. And we felt that this was an opportunity and a platform … to be in front of a national audience.

"We have a problem of systemic racism in the country. It affects all our institutions. Baseball is not immune to that. And the way we discussed it was that we have to have a voice. We cannot sit in silence and see the pain and suffering that continues to happen throughout our country, see that history repeats itself and not say something, what we collectively have. Hence the united for change come, is that we were doing this together. We felt we could amplify the Black Lives Matter message, "he added. "We are in a position both from the voice point of view and from the financial point of view to be able to have an impact, and hopefully this is a first step of action."

Speaking from a podium at MLB Network studios in New Jersey, Manfred began his opening speech by thanking the inspiring "front line heroes" who are helping their fellow citizens during the coronavirus pandemic and saying that some of them would be honored. during transmission.

He then addressed the recent protests that have occurred across the country and the world.

“For many reasons, these are unprecedented times in our country, and also painful times. We share the sadness and outrage that have resulted from the national tragedies that include the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others, "said Manfred.

“Tonight, I join our 30 club baseball operations officials as they recognize on behalf of our entire industry that systemic racism and inequality are devastating problems. That each one can do more to help. That baseball can do more as an institution. That black lives matter and that we are united by change. This moment is a call to action, to recognize the evils that exist, to show solidarity with the black community in their efforts to end racism and injustice. We want to use the platform our game offers to be not only allies, but active participants in social change. "