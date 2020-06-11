MLB owners' cries of poverty can't be taken seriously

Good news for everyone! It turns out that Major League Baseball owners and players have something in common after all.

Both can illustrate tone deafness as the Hall of Fame.

However, here is the difference: When Blake Snell proclaims, "I have to get my money," we know how much money he wants to get. When Bill DeWitt states, "The industry is not very profitable, to be honest." We have no idea what that means.

Therefore, the simplest challenge must be issued to the owners: to borrow from everyone's favorite Canadian band, Rush, show me, don't tell me. Open your books to corroborate your claims of financial pain, or stop complaining about the privilege of owning a baseball team.

Because the more they talk, in addition to their actions or lack of them during this shutdown, the more owners improve players' public position as the two sides face the specifics of this 2020 reboot.

DeWitt, the CEO of the Cardinals, became the third owner in the past week, plus going public (spoke to 590 The Fan of St. Louis) with the "We're not making as much money as you think!" Sell ​​tone. Cubs president Tom Ricketts preceded his National Central League rival when he told ESPN: "The league itself does not generate much cash," and Diamondbacks managing general partner Ken Kendrick, through From multiple interviews, he has proven particularly arrogant, and recently contends with Doug & Wolf of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM that the notion of loaded owners is a "falsehood that continues to be perpetrated."

If only there was a way to refute that falsehood …

Actually, a team shows their hand annually. Because the public company Liberty Media controls the Braves, we obtain information. In 2019, the Braves, with a payroll of nearly $ 144 million (thanks, Spotrac) and an attendance of 2,655,100, received $ 438 million from stadium operations, local transmission rights, and national pipelines such as transmission and licenses.

What this already favorable snapshot doesn't include is the fact that, according to the Associated Press, Liberty serves as the owner of most of the businesses around the stadium in the impressive town known as The Battery Atlanta. It adds up to a huge amount of pie, and the Braves, unlike many of their competitors, don't even run their own regional sports network.

Common sense tells us that people smart enough to earn the amount of money it takes to buy a baseball team wouldn't hold onto those investments if they bled money. History tells us that the franchise's values ​​skyrocket constantly; DeWitt bought the Cardinals for $ 150 million in 1995, and its neighboring Kansas City Royals, a minor asset by any conventional measure, sold for $ 1 billion last November.

So what exactly do these homeowners think they are accomplishing here by mourning poverty during a pandemic and a time of great social unrest? Add too many clubs by having your customers wait and jump through the hoop to get reimbursed for their unusable game tickets, as well as free up minor league players and cut the wages of low-paid employees, and this group has barely distinguished itself . No wonder Commissioner Rob Manfred continues to offer similar dollars, dressed in different packages, to players; their bosses clearly don't feel generous.

If Snell didn't express his feelings in the most elegant way last month, deep credit goes to the notion that players, like those who put themselves in danger, deserve their prorated pay (Snell's daily salary is about $ 41,530) Even more so when you look at the COVID-19 numbers that skyrocket in extremely important baseball states like Arizona, California, and Texas. Who among us would not feel better about subjecting ourselves to such risk at our full pace?

As I have said all this time, this debate should be kept private, as many people endure difficult times. However, neither the players nor the owners have heeded that advice, forcing the rest of us to prepare as umpires.

And in that job, it's an easy decision: Until the owners reveal their full hand as the players, which, to be clear, will never happen, they don't get the benefit of the doubt. Rather, the onus is on them to take the biggest blow in the short term, condemning their supposedly low profits.