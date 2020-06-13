MLB player and pitching coach tested positive for coronavirus

Finances are not the only problem in restarting a major league season.

Two people involved in the game, one described as a major league pitching coach and the other as a player on the 40-player roster, have hired COVID-19, multiple sources told The Post.

No one would name the people who contracted the virus. But those aware of the situation say the pitching coach had the virus weeks ago and is now recovered. The player on the 40-man list was described as having most recently contracted the virus, but in the belief that he had not infected anyone else involved in the game.

Commissioner Rob Manfred had said this week that he believed MLB and the union were close to accepting the health and safety protocols that would be used for spring and season training.

