MLB Players Cut to 89 Games, Want Prorated Money

Baseball players moved toward the teams, but stayed financially far apart in their latest proposal to start the pandemic-delayed season, convinced they receive full prorated wages while offering to cut the regular season down to 89 games.

The players' association proposal, delivered electronically to Major League Baseball on Tuesday night without a trading session, was detailed to The Associated Press by a couple of people familiar with the negotiations. They spoke on condition of anonymity because announcements were not authorized.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

MLB did not appear to see the proposal as productive, but did not comment. MLB has said that in the absence of a deal it could go ahead with a shorter schedule of perhaps 50 games.

The players made their move a day after management reduced their proposed schedule from 82 games to 76. The union proposed that the regular season begin on July 10 and end on October 11, the day before a possible Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The union accepted the MLB plan to expand the postseason from 10 teams to a maximum of 16. However, if management announces a schedule without an agreement, it could not alter the established postseason format.

The players' plan would see the World Series end in mid-to-late November, and the players said they would accept MLB's proposal to have the ability to switch postseason games to neutral sites.

The teams say they fear a second wave of the coronavirus and do not want to extend the World Series last October. Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem told the union that a 76-game schedule could not be arranged unless the players agreed to a deal before Wednesday.

Players continue to insist on full prorated wages as specified in the March 26 agreement between the perpetually feuding parties. The deal gave players service time in case they don't play this year along with a $ 170 million salary advance.

MLB says that because the season would likely be played in empty stadiums with no fans, the absence of gate-related revenue would lead to a loss of $ 640,000 for each additional game played, a figure the union questions. The MLB proposal would guarantee players 50% of the prorated wages and another 20% if the postseason is completed, and the teams would fund a $ 50 million pool for player actions in the postseason, even if there are no or few tickets are sold. MLB would also forgive 20% of the salary advance.

Players were scheduled to earn around $ 4 billion in wages this year before opening day was delayed from March 26 due to the new coronavirus, and the union's initial economic proposal on May 31 required a schedule. from 114 games through October and wages totaling $ 2.8 billion. The shorter schedule in the new plan reduced the amount to around $ 2.2 billion.

MLB's offer Monday was just under $ 1.3 billion in wages, but only about $ 1 billion would be guaranteed. The rest depends on the completion of the postseason.

Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole, the highest-paid players with salaries of $ 36 million, would earn $ 19,777,778 each under the union's plan. MLB's offer would guarantee every $ 8,723,967 with the possibility of increasing to $ 12,190,633 each if the postseason is completed.

A player with a minimum of $ 563,500 would win $ 309,577 under the union plan and up to $ 244,492 from the MLB offer. Those with $ 1 million, about half of those on the current active rosters, would get $ 549,383 under the union's proposal and up to $ 389,496 in the MLB formula.

A 50-game schedule with prorated salaries would add up to just over $ 1.2 billion and leave Cole and Trout at $ 11,111,111 each.

The players proposed that $ 5 million from joint management union funds go to support non-union minor leagues and social causes. Players would agree to participate in events such as a low season All-Star Game and / or a home run Derby and pass on improvements such as wearing microphones during games.

The union did not accept management's offer to suspend free agent compensation this offseason, which would eliminate qualification offers that cause some teams to refuse to chase players.

The players accepted the MLB proposal that high-risk players could choose not to participate in this season while receiving salary and service time, but that other players who choose not to receive would not receive salary or service time.