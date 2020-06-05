MLB players reaffirm their pay position, no deal with teams in sight

Baseball players reaffirmed their stance for a full prorated payout, leaving a large gap with teams that could hinder plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season around July 4 and may leave owners focusing on such a schedule. short like 50 games.

More than 100 players, including the union's executive board, held a two-hour digital meeting with officials from the Major League Baseball Players Association on Thursday, a day after the union's offer was rejected by Major League Baseball. of baseball.

"Earlier this week, Major League Baseball announced its intention to schedule a dramatically shortened 2020 season unless players negotiate salary concessions," union chief Tony Clark said in a statement. “The wanted concessions add to the billions in player salary reductions that have already been agreed. This threat came in response to a partnership proposal aimed at charting a way forward. "

"Instead of participating, the league responded that it will shorten the season unless the players agree to further salary reductions," added Clark.

Players originally had to earn around $ 4 billion in 2020 wages, not including guaranteed money, such as signing bonuses, termination payments, and option purchases. The union's plan would reduce that to around $ 2.8 billion and the administration to approximately $ 1.2 billion plus a $ 200 million bonus if the postseason is completed.

MLB last week proposed an 82 game season with an additional sliding scale of pay cuts That would leave a player at the low of $ 563,500 with 47% of his original salary and top stars Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole at less than 22% of the $ 36 million they had been programmed to win.

The players responded Sunday with a plan to a 114-game regular season with no pay cuts beyond prorated wages agreed on March 26. That would leave each player with approximately 70% of their original salary.

MLB rejected that WednesdayWhen Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem wrote in a letter to union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer informing him "we have no reason to believe that a negotiated solution is possible for an 82-game season."

"However, the commissioner has promised to play baseball in 2020," Halem said in the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press. "It has started discussions with the property about organizing a shorter season without fans."

Management officials have said they are considering a list of perhaps 50 games or less. There has been no schedule averaging less than 82 games per team since 1879.

"The council's overwhelming consensus is that players are ready to report, ready to return to the field, and are ready to do so in unprecedented conditions that could affect the health and safety not only of themselves, but also of their families." Clark said in a statement. "The league's demand for additional concessions was flatly rejected."

The March 26 baseball deal allows games if there are no government restrictions on playing in front of fans and there are no relevant travel limitations. The parties agreed to "discuss in good faith" the economic feasibility of playing in empty stadiums, which appears to be the most likely option.

MLB says that without fans it would average a loss of $ 640,000 for each additional game played. The union disputes the teams' financial figures.

The teams are also concerned about a second wave of the new coronavirus this fall and don't want to play last October, for fear of losing $ 787 million in broadcast revenue for the postseason. MLB proposed expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to 14, which would generate additional broadcast rights to sell, and the players have stepped forward to secure the largest playoffs for 2020 and 2021.

While baseball has returned to economic disputes that led to eight work stoppages between 1972 and 1995, the NBA announced plans On Thursday to resume his regular season with 22 teams on July 31, the NHL Moves Forward With Plans To Expand Stanley Cup Playoffs This summer and MLS plans that teams return with a tournament in July.

"In this time of unprecedented suffering at home and abroad, the players want nothing more than to return to work," Clark said. "But we cannot do this alone."