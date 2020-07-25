MLB playoff expansion needs a knockout twist: Sherman

The playoff system, at its best, causes debate and frustration.

Should a team play 162 games and really have their season whittled down to a three-hour sudden death game? Are 10 teams too many for a postseason? Very few?

There is no perfect setup, so imagine how flawed this year would be if MLB is lucky enough to make it to October without having to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the edge of the season, MLB and the Players Association reached an agreement to expand this year alone (at least for now) from 10 to 16 clubs. Why? You know why? Money.

MLB gets more from the networks to expand the inventory that its television partners like postseason games like, while players will receive at least a $ 50 million postseason pool, from scratch if there are no fans in playoff games.

As for baseball, there is also a chance to give more teams a chance to play meaningful games in September and beyond, and the ability of a good team to survive a stumble or two in 60 games and still find the entrance to the tournament.

This new plan has the first and second teams in each division making the postseason and then the next two best records after that, for eight in each league. The first seed would play the eighth seed, the seventh versus the second, and so on, and the three division winners plus the second-best-ranked would host all games in a best-of-three first round.

MLB likes this system because it limits travel and gives division winners the advantage of playing exclusively at home in the first round.

It would go further with this setting: Seventh and Eight seeds would have to win Game 1 or else they would be eliminated. Here is why:

Since 2012, we have become familiar with a single wild card sudden death to open the playoffs in both leagues. So this would be the same, but only for one team in each of the four series 1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7. In this case, the teams that would be in immediate danger didn't even finish first or second in their divisions.

This forces clubs to not only try to win their divisions, but to fight to the end to accumulate one of the two best records in each league. That gives more value to more regular season games (good for competition and to draw attention to the product). No club that has a chance to finish as one of the top two seeds will yield at the end of the year.

Because you think about the advantages. The best teams in the league have two ways to eliminate an opponent: 1) a knockout in one game or 2) the safety net of doing so in three games. If done in a game, that high-sowing club now gets not only extra rest, but the chance to get their ace back as soon as Game 2 of the Division Series.

Television networks like postseason games. They also like elimination games. And doing it this way makes it an elimination game for one or both teams in each best-of-three game. The seventh and eighth seeds have a sudden death contest to open their postseason. If the lowest seed wins, Game 2 becomes a knockout game for seed No. 1 or 2. And if it goes far, obviously it's winning or going home for both teams.

Inventory could drop. In the new system, there could be a maximum of 65 games. In my setup there could still be 65 games, but if the first two seeds won the first game in each league, that would drop to a maximum of 57 games. But, remember, this is already above the 10-team tiebreaker, which peaks at 43 possible games.

There have to be more ways to reward the best teams. Yes, they get all the games at home in the first round, which has the advantage of familiarity and not hotels etc. But there is still a strong possibility that there will be no fans in the seats, eliminating the biggest advantage.

Plus, there's a decent chance that a sub-.500 club will sneak into the playoffs in this new system. Prorated to 60 games based on last year's final records, the Astros (107-55) would be the best seed in the American League at 40-20 while the Rangers (78-84) would be their first-round enemy later. to pass 29-31. That's an 11-game gap in just 60 games, and there should be rewards / penalties for that kind of chasm.

So, play that this year. If Justin Verlander says, he beats Mike Minor in Game 1, Series 1 vs. 8 is over and the Astros don't have to risk a two-game losing streak when the Rangers could start Corey Kluber and Lance Lynn in Games 2 and 3 But if Houston loses Game 1, it has at least the next two games to go. try to recover and save his season.

It is perfect? No There is no playoff system. But each postseason setup should give as many advantages as possible to the teams that dominate the regular season.