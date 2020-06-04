MLB rejects 114-game schedule, threatens about 50 plan

If Major League Baseball and its players hit the field for a 2020 season delayed by the coronary heart disease virus, it will be after tough negotiations that resemble their labor war a generation ago.

MLB rejected the Players' Proposal for a 114-Game Regular Season with no additional pay cuts, and you'll focus your attention on a shortlist of perhaps 50 games or less. The owners last week proposed an 82-game schedule starting in early July.

"We have no reason to believe that a negotiated solution is possible for an 82-game season," Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem wrote in a letter to chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer on Wednesday that was obtained by The Associated Press.

MLB plan included a sliding scale of wages decreases That would leave players at the low of $ 563,500 with 47% of their original salaries and top stars Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole at less than 22% of the $ 36 million they were slated to win.

The players insisted that they receive the prorated wages agreed upon in a Agreement of March 26, which would give them a 70% payout on 114 games. That agreement called on the parties to "discuss in good faith the economic feasibility of playing in the absence of spectators." The union has said no further cuts are accepted.

There has been no schedule averaging less than 82 games per team since 1879.

"Despite what it looks like with some of the Twitter wrangling from one side to the other and some of the posturing from one side to the other, I am optimistic that we are going to play baseball this year," said the president of baseball operations for Milwaukee, David Stearns. I am optimistic that both sides really want to play baseball this year, that there is a way to do it, even if it's a shorter season, even if it's 50 games. "

Fanless baseball parks seem safe because of the pandemic. MLB claim big losses Due to the virus, which the union disputes, and the teams want additional pay cuts. Halem said 27 of the 30 teams would lose money with each additional game.

A 50 game schedule would result in players receiving approximately 30% of their full wages under the March 26 agreement.

"You confirmed to us on Sunday that the players are unified in their view that they will not accept less than 100% of their prorated wages, and we have no choice but to accept that representation," Halem wrote.

"However, the commissioner is committed to playing baseball in 2020," added Halem. "It has started discussions with the property about organizing a shorter season without fans."

Halem ended his letter by telling Meyer, "We are ready to discuss any ideas you may have that may lead to an agreement to resume the game without regular fan access in our stadiums."

MLB wants to start the season in early July, and Halem wrote that an agreement would have to be reached before June 1 to reopen the training camps by June 10. That would leave three to four weeks of preparation, which Halem said is "broad consensus."

"We oppose rushing to start the season and then subjecting players to a grueling schedule," he said.

The players made their proposal Sunday, five days after management's initial financial plan. Opening day would be June 30 and the regular season would end on October 31, nearly five weeks after the September 27 conclusion that the MLB proposal stuck to the season's original schedule.

MLB does not want to play last October because it fears that a second wave of the coronavirus may disrupt the postseason and jeopardize $ 787 million in broadcast revenue. Halem quoted MLB infectious disease consultant Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska School of Public Health.

"It is not in the collective interest of the clubs or players to start a 2020 season and subsequently be forced to suspend or cancel it before the postseason is completed," Halem wrote.

"Dr. Khan and his team have advised us that to minimize the risk of a later delay or cancellation of the 2020 season, we should try to complete the season and the postseason as early as possible in the fall," he wrote. proposal ignores the realities of the weather in many parts of the country during the second half of October. If we schedule a full list of games in late October, we will be plagued by cancellations. "

As part of the March 26 deal, the players earned $ 170 million in salary advances. ranging from $ 16,500 to $ 286,500 – and a guarantee that if the season is scrapped, each player would get 2020 service time that matches what the player accumulated in 2019.

The MLB proposal of May 26 would reduce 2020 wages from approximately $ 4 billion to approximately $ 1.2 billion, not including signing bonuses, termination pay or option purchases. There would be a $ 200 million bonus if the postseason is completed.

The union offer would have a total salary of approximately $ 2.8 billion, leaving each player with approximately 70% of their original salary.

Halem said the coronavirus tests would cost the teams between $ 40 and $ 50 million. He stated that "clubs would fare even worse financially if we had to play a significant number of doubleheads, as their counterproposal contemplates."

The players proposed that $ 100 million in wages be deferred until 2021 and 2022 if the postseason is canceled.

"Deferring wages, with interest, is the economic equivalent of taking on more debt," said Halem. "The clubs have already taken on an additional $ 2 billion in debt that must be serviced and do not have the financial capacity to drive more financial obligations for 2020 in future years without affecting their financial stability."

Both sides have proposed expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to 14, and the union has offered to guarantee expansion until 2021. Both sides are also willing to expand the use of the designated hitter to all games this year.

The union proposed that high-risk players, or players living with a high-risk person, may choose not to play, and MLB has said it is willing to discuss the matter. However, MLB says that other players who choose would receive neither salary nor service time, which is key to eligibility for free agency and arbitration. The union proposed that the group not be paid but instead receive time on duty.