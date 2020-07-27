MLB returns with excitement; the red flags remain after the 1st weekend

The World Series champion, the Washington Nationals, stood six feet away along the first base line and watched as a commemorative banner of his title was lifted, then knelt beside the New York Yankees. in a call for social justice.

Stellar slugger Juan Soto was not there: he was tagged hours before the first launch for COVID-19. Nor, of course, were they admirers.

Hardly ideal, but nonetheless, there was hardball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

"I'd rather play baseball than not," Nationals ace Max Scherzer said.

Major League Baseball returned to action this weekend with a flourish of ups and downs as the sport tries to play a regular 60-game season amid a coronavirus pandemic that still plagues much of the United States.

Baseball itself was a breath of fresh air, even through all those face covers.

Opening day gems by Jacob deGrom, Shane Bieber and Kyle Hendricks. A fascinating home run by Giancarlo Stanton. Skillful baserunning by Lorenzo Cain who It puzzled the entire Cubs box.

But COVID-era baseball has been unmistakably different.

Cardboard cutouts of fans, managers arguing with referees through face masks, air crashes after home runs, not to mention a stream of players on the coronavirus disabled list, including possible outbreaks within Marlins clubs and the Reds.

The 60-game sprint started with a thunder-bang, actually, along with a torrential downpour in the rain-shortened first game between the Yankees and the Nationals. Despite that, it was the most watched regular season game in the sport in nine years.

Later that night, Mookie Betts made its debut with the Dodgers in Los Angeles, a day after signing a $ 365 million, 12-year deal to stay there until 2032.

Among Betts' first acts: kneel during the national anthem before the premiere.

This week there has been a push within baseball to address racial injustice four years after the sport was largely silent during quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protests – just one baseball player, Oakland wide receiver Bruce Maxwell in 2017, he knelt during the anthem before this season.

That has changed this year. All teams participated in Black Lives Matter-inspired ceremonies before their first match, and numerous players and coaches have knelt down.

"Now is when people will finally listen," said Stanton, a black slugger with the New York Yankees who plans to kneel throughout the season.

Forced into an unprecedented season, Major League Baseball takes the opportunity to break tradition, unleashing a trio of controversial changes.

The National League adopted the first-time hitter, and Mets slugger Yoenis Céspedes, sidelined since 2018 with multiple lower-body injuries, hit a DH's first home run during a National League team game. opening day.

There is a new protocol for additional innings, with each team awarded an automated runner at second base to begin each inning after the ninth.

Two-angel star Shohei Ohtani became the first designated major league duck in the pond on Friday night. One player first baseman Matt Olson caught him trying to take third place on the ground to kill the Los Angeles inning, and then threw a grand slam at the end of the game at the bottom of the frame.

The change was poorly received, but after seeing it in action, some traditionalists are seeing the appeal.

"It's another one of these changes that we might like," said 64-year-old Braves manager Brian Snitker. "It made it interesting."

Lastly, MLB revealed another modification hours before the first pitch, expanding the postseason from 10 teams to 16.

Some clubs with injured stars may need a larger field to qualify.

Houston's Justin Verlander, Dodgers 'Clayton Kershaw, Texas' Corey Kluber and Washington's Stephen Strasburg have been injured, which is not surprising to those concerned about the pitcher's health after the condensed preseason camp.

Strasburg scratched from the start on Saturday due to a nerve problem in his pitching hand.

"To be honest," said the World Series MVP, "This season is a little messy."

Soto's impressive positive test has been followed by others.

The Atlanta Braves lack top receivers Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud because they have coronavirus symptoms.

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt ill on Sunday, the day after a teammate entered the disabled list because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Miami Marlins scratched right-hander Jose Urena from his scheduled start Sunday in Philadelphia and delayed his post-game trip home amid concerns about a possible virus outbreak within the team.

"There is nothing we can really do," said Marlins pitcher Robert Dugger. "It is out of our control. We just do the best we can with the masks and social distancing and all that, and we hope for the best.

Players have embraced a few virus-minded celebrations, such as air crashes and foot punches, but it hasn't been perfect. Clashes of hands and fists are still common, and distancing at the shelter appears to be a challenge even with some reserves watching from the stands. Clubs have struggled to maintain protocols after big plays, such as when the Athletics crowded around Olson at the plate after his game-ending blow on Friday.

Sunday's news of possible outbreaks with the Reds and Marlins was a reminder of just how fragile the season could be.

"We all have to take responsibility," said Twins slugger Nelson Cruz. “I take care of myself, don't walk or mess around. But that has to include the entire team.

"If 10 or 15 or 25 boys do it and the rest are playing, it can ruin everything. We are always talking about it, being aware of what you are doing. It is not just for you, it is for the whole team. The team can be devastated if some guys test positive. "