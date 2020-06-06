MLB risking a hard blow to his TV spine

We know that what is at stake for the country, the continent, the world, could not be much lower when it comes to the battle in the corral of Major League Baseball with the MLB Players Association.

Coronavirus spikes in some states, even as it declines in others. The murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers has sparked extremely necessary protests and discussions about the obvious systemic racism in the United States. The most important presidential election of our lives is coming up in November. Against all that, baseball and its silly internal struggles are as insignificant as the "Tiger King."

However, what about betting for baseball? While it's normal to say that baseball would destroy itself with too little or no season in 2020, what would the tangible consequences really be?

If such scenarios did not serve as a bona fide death blow, they would hit baseball on their spine: regional sports networks. And a serious enough blow to the spine can paralyze.

Let's point out that even if MLB had run its own house much better than it really has since the close of March 12, if it had quickly reached an agreement with the players on dollars and health / safety issues for the restart, life It still wouldn't be peaches and cream for anyone. All efforts that depend on assistance income are going to be a huge success for a long time, right? Would you pay to attend a ball game or concert right now if you could? Before, I had let Bill de Blasio see me in his gym.

Unfortunately, baseball, which faced the toughest hand in all of sports due to the timing of the pandemic, is in the midst of an ugly disagreement. The idea of ​​a 50-game season, which seemed like a ridiculous threat just a few days ago, is gaining momentum with players (understandably) refusing to accept a pay cut beyond their prorated 2020 wages, and (short-sighted) owners contending. that the prorated payment works financially only on such ridiculously short hours. I'm still saying that low-interest or no-interest deferrals should close the gap in games from 50 to 82, even though I was a dual-language English / communication student in college and not an expert on that.

Beyond statistical credibility and overall customer dissatisfaction, a 50-game season would also inflict considerable damage to the teams' bread and butter, their RSNs, many of which, like YES and SNY, are owned by at least in part from the same people who own the equipment.

The offer arguably is baseball's greatest asset. An RSN can build around a baseball team because of that supply. Even a team like the Yankees, which frequently airs nationally on FOX or ESPN, gives their RSN over 130 games to televise. That constitutes serious programming, all the more so when you take into account pre-game and post-game broadcasts and broadcasts.

Now narrow those 130 games down to, say, 40, which once again represent national broadcasts. How does RSN explain that to its cable operators, which charge subscriber fees based on the assumption of an entire baseball season? How many subscribers will post bail on such a small schedule? How many top ads will not sell? It all adds up to a potential bloodbath.

Baseball faces more headaches because deals with two of its three national broadcast partners, ESPN and TBS, expire next season: The deal with FOX runs until 2028. If the current job discord fades until next year, the last year of the core labor agreement, then MLB would hardly be in an optimal position to negotiate new agreements.

Ironically, his ace in the hole in front of national television turns out to be the same as the players currently have on the owners: expanded playoffs. The potential of those extra October nail bites, people still remember the 1995 playoffs despite the job trash that preceded them, it can calm hurt feelings. Likewise, players' control of an additional postseason round this year and next could garner more concessions.

So yes, even when most of us fry bigger fish, baseball faces serious, if not necessarily fatal, consequences for smelling this. That is why I still believe that the two sides will find common ground in a more palatable arrangement. They can't be clumsy enough to severely sabotage their own product, can they?

(Maybe I won't answer that now and give it another week.)