MLB Short Season Comes with a Unique Sense of Urgency

"Obviously, the sense of urgency is different," lifelong manager Buck Showalter said of the 60-game season Major League Baseball hopes to keep. “Everyone had a month last year where they thought they were going to surprise the world. Then you get the purpose of the last month.

It will be a sprint to the finish line, a stark contrast to the standard 162-game marathon – that extended, everyday relationship that allows baseball to be considered the national pastime. If it doesn't match the drama or convenience of the 31-game roll with which the 1995 Showalter Yankees closed the regular season, 25-6 to eliminate a 4½-game deficit in the American League wild card race, it will make it compelling and dramatic in a way that the prototypical campaign simply cannot deliver because of its duration.

As you've probably already been reminded, the reigning World Series champions wouldn't have qualified for the 2019 playoffs after 60 games, the Nationals' 27-33 record put them six games out of the game. So while you could survive a stumble, the 2019 Yankees had a 6-9 record after 15 games, but they continued to the East at 38-22 after 60 games, if you can't perform in a month of this free competition spitting, they are probably not lucky. Last year, only one club with a losing record after 30 games rose to a playoff spot after 60, as the Rangers increased from 14-16 to 32-28.

Therefore, teams don't need to turn things up until 11 as early as Opening Day, especially since the shortened "summer training" probably won't condition pitchers as completely as a six-week camp would. Add rosters that start at 30 players, and managers who keep the operation afloat in Month 1 and prepare their best talents for a Month 2 surge could thrive.

"The health of their pitchers will be paramount," Showalter said. "The teams that keep their pitchers healthy are going to be way ahead of the curve."

Another point of curiosity: the players' mental readiness, not only because they only engaged in a public battle with their employers over the amount of their compensation, but also because the basis of that battle, the lack of fans in the stands, could affect your energy level.

"That novelty (of empty stadiums) will go away after about five games," said Showalter, whose Orioles played fanless once in 2015, following the social unrest in Baltimore. "You need some verification of why you do what you do:" If it's important to the fans, it better be important to us. "

The veteran skipper added: “The composition of the players will be more important than ever. … Someone with a mentality to look at me after a home run, they are not going to have anyone to answer. … Teams that rely on excitement every night will not play. "

There is a precedent for this season, and that also presented a break in the action and job discord. In 1981, after a player strike that lasted nearly two months, MLB resumed with a "second half," resetting all clubs to 0-0 to motivate them for a 53-game run to a playoff spot. The second half champion played against the team that led the division when the strike hit to open the playoffs.

Unfortunately, when I contacted Tim Raines, whose Expos won the second half of the National League East, the eternally merry Fielder Show didn't mess with my concept.

"I think what it was for us was that a lot of guys were happy to play again," said Raines, who lives in Arizona, a country full of COVID. "There is a difference in this situation with the ongoing pandemic."

He is right. There are different types of urgency. The most important part of prevailing in this sprint, after all, could be avoiding a coronavirus outbreak on your computer. If it's not the way we're used to hurting a career, it's the one hand we've been dealt.