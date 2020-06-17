MLB shouldn't play any games after September

With Major League Baseball and its player association discussing when the season should start, one of the nation's leading coronavirus experts chimed in on when the game should end.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, does not want to see baseball play beyond September this year.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Fauci said Tuesday: “If the question is now, I would try to keep it in the middle months of the summer and not end it with the way we play the World Series, until the end of October when it is cold. I would avoid that. "

Numerous states of EE. The US, including many that host MLB teams, are seeing increases in COVID-19 cases.

"Even in hot climates, such as Arizona and California, we are beginning to see resurgences as we open up (after periods of refuge in the home)," Fauci told the Times. "But I think the chances that there will be fewer problems at the end of July and in August and September are much, much better than if you go into October."

Fauci said avoiding October baseball would probably be advantageous, adding: "I would have to stress" probably. "This virus is one that continues to deceive us. In most circumstances, but we don't know for sure here, viruses improve when the weather begins to cool and people begin to spend more time indoors, rather than outdoors.The community is more likely to become infected.

"Chances are, if you stick to the central summer months, you're better off, even if there is no guarantee. … If you look at the kinds of things that could happen, there is no guarantee of anything. It should be done at a time when there is no overlap between influenza and the possibility of a second wave of fall. "

Regarding whether baseball should consider admitting fans to stadiums for games, Fauci told the Times: "Unless I have a dramatic decrease in cases, I would feel comfortable in spaced seats, where it fills half or a third or whatever the stadium, and everyone should wear a mask in the stadium. "

Discussions about when and how the baseball season should continue are hypothetical right now as team owners and the players' union engage in a contentious fight over the finances of a restart plan.

The MLB Players Association announced over the weekend that it rejected management's latest offer on the number of games and the payout rate, and asked MLB to set dates for very short hours. MLB Commissioner Rod Manfred responded Monday by declaring that he would not institute a timeline due to "the union's decision to end the negotiations in good faith."