MLB: Start of Baseball Season Eclipsed by Covid-19

The MLB team manager, who underwent a heart procedure last year, told reporters on Monday that his "level of concern went from 8 to 12" after several Miami Marlins players tested positive for Covid. -19.

"I wash my hands. I went from 47 times a day to probably 99 times a day," he said during a press conference. "I wear the mask wherever I go. But there is always that concern. You don't know, right now you don't know, because of my heart condition, what happens to me if I get it."

But so far, MLB's efforts to keep players, coaches, and other team members safe from the pandemic have been challenging.

The return of sports could not have come at a worse time, as cases in the United States continue to rise, with more than 4 million cases confirmed as of Monday afternoon, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

And now, there is an outbreak within the baseball bubble and as a result some games have been canceled.

Eleven Marlins players and two coaches have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN. The team did not travel back to Miami on Sunday after a three-game series in Philadelphia, but stayed overnight for more tests.

Chicago White Sox manager Ricky Renteria is being screened for the virus after he woke up Monday "with a slight cough and a stuffy nose," general manager Rick Hahn said. Renteria would not manage the team game Monday night against Cleveland, Hahn said.

"As a precaution, Ricky will remain at the team hotel and will not manage until we receive confirmation of today's test result," Hahn said in a statement.

Last week, Nationals left fielder Juan Soto missed the team's first game against the New York Yankees after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Marlins games were canceled on Mondays and Tuesdays, as was the New York Yankees game on Monday in the Philadelphia Phillies, due to the series of Covid-19 cases between the Marlins' players and staff. .

"We are doing some additional testing," league commissioner Rob Manfred said in an interview on MLB Network. "If the test results are acceptable, the Marlins will resume play in Baltimore on Wednesday against the Orioles."

While the cancellations raised questions about future games, Manfred did not discuss the possibility of canceling the remainder of the 60-game regular season during a conference call scheduled with the league's 30 team owners on Monday, a source with knowledge of the call. he told CNN.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, said he is hopeful that Covid-19 cases won't affect the entire season, but it's "one of the things that could really stop the progression from where you we're going through the season. "

"Hopefully, they will be able to continue and we hope this is an outlier … (and) a number of players and staff are not infected," Fauci, who launched the opening pitch in the first game of the Nationals' season the Last week, he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

"So we will have to see how this unfolds."