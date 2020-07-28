MLB: Start of Baseball Season Eclipsed by Covid-19

"I wash my hands. I went from 47 times a day to probably 99 times a day," he said during a press conference. "I wear the mask wherever I go. But there is always that concern. You don't know, right now you don't know, because of my heart condition, what happens to me if I get it."
But so far, MLB's efforts to keep players, coaches, and other team members safe from the pandemic have been challenging.
And now, there is an outbreak within the baseball bubble and as a result some games have been canceled.
Chicago White Sox manager Ricky Renteria is being screened for the virus after he woke up Monday "with a slight cough and a stuffy nose," general manager Rick Hahn said. Renteria would not manage the team game Monday night against Cleveland, Hahn said.
"As a precaution, Ricky will remain at the team hotel and will not manage until we receive confirmation of today's test result," Hahn said in a statement.
The Marlins games were canceled on Mondays and Tuesdays, as was the New York Yankees game on Monday in the Philadelphia Phillies, due to the series of Covid-19 cases between the Marlins' players and staff. .
"We are doing some additional testing," league commissioner Rob Manfred said in an interview on MLB Network. "If the test results are acceptable, the Marlins will resume play in Baltimore on Wednesday against the Orioles."
While the cancellations raised questions about future games, Manfred did not discuss the possibility of canceling the remainder of the 60-game regular season during a conference call scheduled with the league's 30 team owners on Monday, a source with knowledge of the call. he told CNN.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, said he is hopeful that Covid-19 cases won't affect the entire season, but it's "one of the things that could really stop the progression from where you we're going through the season. "
"So we will have to see how this unfolds."
CNN's David Close, Wayne Sterling and Shelby Lin Erdman and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.