MLB Texas Rangers face pressure to change name amid increased scrutiny over symbols, historical figures

The Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball should rename their team due to its links to brutality and racism, a Chicago Tribune columnist argued Thursday.

Steve Chapman wrote that the Rangers were "revered" in Texas, but "the legends omit much of reality." Chapman cites Doug J. Swanson's book "Cult of Glory: The Bold and Brutal History of the Texas Rangers" as the primary reason for the organization's name change.

"They burned peasant villages and killed innocents," Swanson wrote in the book. "They committed war crimes. Their murders of Mexicans and Mexican Americans made them as feared on the border as the Ku Klux Klan in the south. "

Chapman added: "A century ago, during the fighting that took place along the border during the Mexican Revolution, blood flowed like the Rio Grande."

According to Swanson's book, "the terms" death squads "and" ethnic cleansing "would not come into common use for another sixty years or so, but that was what the Rangers were and what they did."

Chapman wrote that the Rangers name "is an affront to Hispanics, African Americans, and anyone who favors racial equity." It should be an intolerable disgrace to owners and fans. "

The Rangers came into existence in 1972 when the Washington senators moved from D.C. to Arlington, Texas. The Rangers' name was protested when the team moved to the city, Domino Garcia, a former Dallas councilman and current national president of United Latin American Citizens, told the Chicago Tribune.

"We have been victims of violence by the Texas Rangers since the 19th century," said Garcia.

ESPN's Buster Olney also mentioned in his own column earlier this week that the Rangers could consider a name change.

He wrote: "Given the current context in this country, with much of its history under review, it will be interesting to see if the owners of the Texas Rangers will be pressured to consider a change."

It is unclear if the Rangers would really consider changing the name of their team. There hasn't been much or no clamor for the name change, as there has been for a team like the Washington Redskins.