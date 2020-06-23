MLB will decide how many games are played in 2020 as teams unanimously vote to continue the season

Commissioner Rob Manfred will decide how many games will be played.

The latest development comes after weeks of negotiations between MLB and the players' union in which the two sides were unable to agree on terms for a 2020 season.

The league wanted to know Monday whether the players could be ready to report to spring training camp before July 1 and whether the union will agree on health and safety protocols.

"To produce a schedule with a specific number of games, we ask the Players Association to provide us with two details tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. (ET)," the league said in a statement Monday. "The first is if the players will be able to appear at the camp within seven days (before July 1). The second is if the Players Association will agree on the Operational Manual that contains the necessary health and safety protocols to give us the best opportunity to drive and complete our regular season and postseason. "