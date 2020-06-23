MLB will decide how many games are played in 2020 as teams unanimously vote to continue the season

Commissioner Rob Manfred will decide how many games will be played.
The latest development comes after weeks of negotiations between MLB and the players' union in which the two sides were unable to agree on terms for a 2020 season.
The league wanted to know Monday whether the players could be ready to report to spring training camp before July 1 and whether the union will agree on health and safety protocols.
"To produce a schedule with a specific number of games, we ask the Players Association to provide us with two details tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. (ET)," the league said in a statement Monday. "The first is if the players will be able to appear at the camp within seven days (before July 1). The second is if the Players Association will agree on the Operational Manual that contains the necessary health and safety protocols to give us the best opportunity to drive and complete our regular season and postseason. "
The previous Monday, MLBPA rejected MLB's offer of a 60-game season.
"While we hoped to reach a revised return-to-work agreement with the league, the players remain fully committed to proceeding in accordance with our current agreement and returning to the field for fans, for the game, and for others."
The union's latest proposal to the league had been a 70-game season with prorated wages.
"I think there is an agreement that is beneficial to everyone involved, and honestly, I'm not sure what the delay is," Bauer said, adding that fans, the vast majority of players and owners want baseball. "It is an absolute death for this industry to continue acting as it has been. Both sides. We are driving the bus directly from a cliff."
Bauer went on to say that these stalled negotiations "are doing irreparable harm to our industry right now by rules that last MORE THAN 16 months."