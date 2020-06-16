MLBPA, players respond after Rob Manfred casts doubt on 2020 season: & # 39; Tell us when & where & # 39;

Major League Baseball players and their union boss responded to Commissioner Rob Manfred's revocation of whether there would be a season in the midst of a wage fight in a 2020 season shortened by the pandemic.

MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark said in a statement that the players were "upset" by Manfred's comments to ESPN on Monday night.

"The players are upset because after Rob Manfred unequivocally told the players and fans that there would be a '100%' to a 2020 season, he decided to keep his word again and now threatens to cancel the entire season," said Clark . "Any implication that the Players Association has in any way delayed progress on health and safety protocols is completely untrue, as Rob has recently recognized that the parties are 'very, very close.' This latest threat is just one further indication that Major League Baseball has been negotiating in bad faith from the start. This has always been about extracting additional salary cuts from players and this is just another day and another bad faith tactic in their ongoing campaign. "

Other players also responded to Manfred's comments.

Manfred told ESPN there might not be a major league season after a collapse in talks between the teams and the union over how to split the money.

"It is just a mess for our game, there is absolutely no question about it," Manfred said. "It shouldn't be happening, and it's important that we find a way to get past it and that the game returns to the field for the benefit of our fans."

Manfred said before last week's amateur draft that the chance for a season was "100 percent."

"I'm not sure. I think there is real risk; and as long as there is no dialogue, that real risk will continue," Manfred said Monday on ESPN. “The owners are 100 percent committed to getting baseball back on the field. Unfortunately, I cannot tell you that I am 100 percent certain that it will happen. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.