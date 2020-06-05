MLB's absence leaves empty for other sports and entertainment stars

Their legendary careers were formed in businesses other than baseball, but their love of the game has brought them together with millions of people promoting some kind of big league season.

Bill Parcells, John Calipari, Bob Hurley, Mary Hart, Gary Williams, Ernie Accorsi and Dick Vitale shared with The Post what baseball has meant to their lives and how much they have lost it since spring training disappeared on March 12 due to the coronavirus.

John Calipari

"It's what summer is, it's summer," said Calipari, the 61-year-old University of Kentucky basketball coach, said from Lexington, Ky. He grew up in Pittsburgh supporting the Pirates of Willie Stargell, Bill Mazeroski and manager Danny Murtaugh. Later in life, Calipari developed a taste for the Yankees because of the fiery Billy Martin. That led to a friendship with Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, who grew up in Lexington as a Wildcats fan, and an annual summer trip from Lavallette, N.J., where he spends summers, to Yankee Stadium.

Like many others, Calipari is supporting players and owners to forge a path to some kind of season.

"My hope is that in some ways, it's almost as if the nation needs it. But the first thing is the players and their families and the staff and their families," said Calipari, who led Kentucky to the 2012 NCAA title and He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Bill Parcells

Parcells is in the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame for his coaching skills and for leading the Giants to two Super Bowl titles. But baseball has been in the blood of the 78-year-old North Jersey native forever.

Baseball was for me when I was young. That was it. I loved all sports, but baseball was, "Parcells said from the east coast of Florida, where he attends spring training games and plays golf with former major league pitcher Jim Kaat." I miss him so much, I love basebalI. I'm a baseball fan, I've been my whole life. "

And old enough to clearly remember the vastness of the Polo Grounds, which was home to the Giants, their favorite team.

"I sat on the bleachers in left field with my glove. There was no one else, it could have its own two sections, "Parcells said of the Mets' original 56,000-seat home with one near center field 483 feet from home plate." My first game was the Giants versus the Pirates. It rained after two innings. I wanted to throw up. I had to be 9 or 10 ".

Bob Hurley

The legendary New Jersey high school basketball coach is in the Basketball Hall of Fame for leading Jersey City's St. Anthony to four national titles and 26 state championships. The school closed in 2017.

But baseball, well, it's the rhythm of the game.

“We all look forward to baseball readiness over the winter by reading it and talking about it and then, in February, since I retired, two of the past four years would go to spring training and just enjoy that baseball is coming now. . & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Hurley, a 72-year-old Yankees fan, from his home in Jersey City. "I would start talking to people about the preseason, the suspension of (Domingo) German, what (Jordan) Montgomery will be like."

For Hurley, the coronavirus hit close to home.

"This is something I get a phone call every three days about someone I know who died," said Hurley. "One of my former players called me and said, 'I can finally get out and I'll see you at Liberty State Park'. I saw him and he said, 'My brother died'. Then I got a call Someone else's phone number and one of my former players died & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Mary Hart

Hart, 69, made her television career and is the former anchorwoman for "Entertainment Tonight." However, the life of the Los Angeles resident revolves around her beloved Dodgers, whom she sees from her seasonal seats directly behind the plate at the iconic Dodger Stadium. With the help of former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, Hart sang the national anthem at Chavez Ravine in the early 1980s.

“I have missed him very much. I put on my Dodger cap and wear my Dodger mask in Los Angeles, where we are still required to wear masks. In fact, I have resorted, we always have old games in MLB. However, I don't find much pleasure in that, "Hart said Saturday from Idaho, where she and husband Burt Sugarman took a break from Los Angeles.

Hart has remained connected to her team through Zoom chats with players provided by the club.

"It's nice because you feel like you're in touch with the players," he said.

However, the emptiness hurts.

"It is difficult. Like everyone else, we are looking at things that we would not have had time to see because we would be watching ball games. Even when we travel we are watching games. We love our Dodgers," said Hart, who believes that people require baseball for sanity purposes.

"We need it for our mental well-being. Even if we can't go during the first few months of games, I hope we have a season and by October and November, we can go sit in the stands again, "Hart said." For many people it is sad and depressing that we don't have our ball. Baseball. I pray every day we have baseball. A return to normalcy will happen quickly when we can see baseball. I still hope the Dodgers and Yankees are in the World Series. "

Ernie accorsi

Like GM Giants, Accorsi orchestrated a brilliant trade in the 2004 draft that turned two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning to East Rutherford and spent years working in soccer. But it is baseball that he longs for.

"Of all the things I miss, that's what I miss the most. I like all sports, but baseball has been my first love. I was 10 years old in 1951, the golden age of baseball when baseball was by far the Biggest sport in the country. I've always loved baseball. It's every day, like a partner, "Accorsi, 78, said from his home in Hershey, Pennsylvania, after leaving his residence in New York City on March 12 because I was at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Baseball never disappoints you. It gives you a game every night and there is always something to do. I always loved the regular season more than the postseason because of the pattern and drama of the whole summer and it changes every day. It is a tremendous void. I read a lot, I like to read the story. But like everyone else, you can't fill that void. For me it is not just something to look at. It's my passion. The first thing he did every day was read the scores on the box and I bought the baseball package when it was first created. I planned my day that way. Early in the day I planned what game I was going to watch and when. It is a tremendous void. "

During his first six years of retirement, Accorsi attended spring training and was often seen at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. And like Calipari, Accorsi considers Cashman a friend.

Like many other baseball fans, Accorsi's father introduced him to the game's show.

"My dad said," Why don't you sit with me and listen to this game? It was the last game of season 49 and the Yankees had to win that game to win the pennant. We have a television in 1950, but (there was) very little baseball (on television). There was a guy in town he was the general manager of a radio station in Harrisburg and he was a Yankees fan and hired for the Yankees games, "Accorsi said. "There weren't a lot of night games, so I listened to Mel Allen every day except when they were on tour. I grew up being able to listen to my favorite team. It's funny, you would scan the dial and pick up you would get the Cubs, the Cardinals and the White Sox. It's what I do now with the baseball package. "

Accorsi remembers those two colossal 1949 games between the Yankees and the Red Sox as if they were yesterday.

"They were tied for first and for some reason it was a two-game series. The Yankees won on Saturday to force a showdown on Sunday. I think (Vic) Raschi pitched. (Jerry) Coleman was very successful in that game, I think he had a triple. (Phil) Rizzuto had an early hit and almost ruined the game, "Accorsi said. “I heard it the other night on the XM channel. Curt Gowdy and Mel Allen. I remember listening to that game with my dad. I didn't know much. I saw my first game in 1951, I saw the Yankees, I saw (Joe) DiMaggio that year. "

Dick Vitale

Vitale has filled winter nights from coast to coast with his passion for college basketball. Now the baseball fan sits and waits.

"Yes, I miss baseball in a big way. I have been a season ticket holder (Rays) for over 20 years. They won 96 (games) last year and I think this team can be really special & # 39; & # 39;, said Vitale, who was born in Passaic and changed the Yankees' allegiances to the Rays when he moved to Sarasota and has seats at Tropicana Field next to the third base visitor's shelter. “Actually, tell the Yankees, move. I don't care that they got (Gerrit) Cole and got (Giancarlo) Stanton and a lot of payroll. When all is said and done, if they play this year, the Rays will be No. 1. The Rays are going to win the division, absolutely. "

Having trained in high school, college, and the NBA, Vitale, 80, ranks safety for players, coaches, and everyone else connected to teams as the highest priority.

"I'm a sports fanatic, but by not having it, you have no choice," said Vitale, who attended the Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008 and turned to early television concerts for the morning without baseball. . "Let's hope and pray when they start playing that the tests are valid so everyone is safe."

Gary Williams

Williams coached Maryland for the 2002 NCAA title and entered the Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014, but like Parcells, baseball came first in early life. He was also head coach of American, Boston College, and Ohio State.

“Growing up and playing Little League, you always imagined yourself as a major league baseball player. Baseball was huge at my age, "said Williams, 75, who lives in Maryland and saw how the area was galvanized by the Nationals who won the World Series last year." Baseball was the thing. I played anything I wanted to be a major league baseball player.

“You also think about this, how many people does one (baseball) keep active and give them structure. How many families, father and son, this is how they grew up, being fans and talking about the game and the statistics. There's so much of that that goes with baseball that kids will miss it and parents will miss it. "

Williams used baseball to get away from the intensity of the basketball season.

“The best of baseball, especially as a basketball coach when the season ended, the pace of the game was completely different. You can really get in without having to fully focus, "Williams said." Growing up … you had your team, I had the Philly Phillies. I went to Shibe Park / Connie Mack because they had the A's and the Phillies there for a I saw Willie Mays play, I saw Frank Robinson in his rookie year and Stan Musial.

"My grandfather worked on the railroad and was a semi-professional baseball player and … he really wanted me to be a baseball player to take me to games and things like that."

As for the Nationals who beat the Astros in last year's World Series, Williams recognized the difference between team fans.

"It's really interesting to see how that galvanizes an area, what a successful team can do, and baseball certainly gives you that. You can feel like you know the players even though you don't. You feel like you are part of the community. I went to school at the University of Maryland as a fan of the Orioles. I was able to see Cal Ripken's record game. Those things you always remember.

Baseball, especially for my generation, that was the game. I think if any kid could have chosen and said that you can play in the big leagues in any sport, you would have said baseball. That interest continued as I got older. "

Williams grew up in South Jersey dreaming of being a major league player. Today that dream still lives in children. Adults who fell in love with baseball at similar ages? They want a large portion of their lives to return nine tickets at a time.

And if Hart's wish for a Dodgers-Yankees World Series comes true, so much the better.