MLB's comeback plan for the 82-game season seems highly unlikely

In the Major League Baseball 2020 dumpster fire, "You 'Got Got Mail" is hardly a title to feel good about. Instead, it represents the latest grudge exchange between players and owners regarding ultra-tense negotiations to reopen this season.

The top MLB and MLB Players Association negotiators took turns filing complaints and allegations between them, as the two sides remain separate as to the number of games and the amount of payout that would stop the uproar and fighting and get teams. Back in the field.

Bruce Meyer, the union's chief negotiator, wrote to MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem that the owners, suggesting that they could pay players their prorated salary only if they limited the regular season to about 50 games, were deploying the "cynical tactic of deprive the United States of baseball games. " Halem, who wrote his letter first, said: "(We) have no reason to believe that a negotiated solution for an 82-game season is possible."

Multiple industry sources confirmed the content of both letters, which were first reported by The Athletic.

The fundamental disagreement between the two parties involves the players' willingness (or lack thereof) to work for less than their prorated salary. All auxiliary disputes stem from that. MLB proposed an 82-game regular season with a sliding scale for players whereby the highest-paid artists would receive the highest haircuts. The PA responded with a regular 114-game season through October, with the postseason in November, and a full prorated payout with deferred payments for players earning $ 10 million or more if the worst-case scenario of a canceled postseason occurs. When the union came up with that idea on Sunday, Commissioner Rob Manfred responded by saying that, under the terms of the March 26 deal that guaranteed players their prorated wages, he could hold a season of any length. MLB has claimed that a season of about 50 games while paying players their prorated earnings would be financially viable.

"Even assuming this is an appropriate basis for the league to thwart the game of baseball (we note that MLB frequently claims to have negative operating gains from playing baseball, but still plays baseball games every year), the league has done so. nothing that convinces us of the veracity of their claims, "wrote Meyer.

In addition to the dollars, running the regular season through October would not work because, Halem explained, "We are uncomfortable from a public health perspective that extends the regular season through October. Also, his proposal ignores the realities of the weather in many parts of the country during the second half of October. If we program a complete list of games in late October, we will be plagued by cancellations. "

Concerns remain that the coronavirus may return in the colder November weather, and not mentioned is the reality that MLB's broadcast partners would prefer to broadcast the postseason in October.

Meyer also claimed that the two sides still needed to agree on the health and safety protocols that would cover the return of the game.