MLS Deputy Commissioner recalls league creation, how he was able to keep star goalie happy

Historic Major League Soccer (MLS) season 25 will kick off in Florida on July 8 with a game between Orlando City and Inter Miami.

Matches at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex will mark the first time the league has been in action since the coronavirus pandemic closed on March 12.

According to the MLS website, Commissioner Don Garber noted: "The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment allows us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff when we return to play."

The 26 MLS teams will compete in a World Cup-style return tournament and will be divided into six groups for the opening round, which will be played over 16 consecutive days. Group matches will count towards the regular season classification.

As MLS teams work to resume play, league Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott reflected on the league's inception 25 years ago. He told Fox News that MLS began as a launch to bring the FIFA World Cup to the United States in 1994.

"US. Soccer said they would use the World Cup as a way to launch a professional soccer league," said Abbott. "FIFA looked at the United States, the largest commercial market in the world, and said it would bring the World Cup there to create excitement and a basis for the launch of a league, and that is what happened."

Abbott and his colleagues got going after securing the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States and began lining up investors for what would become the MLS. In addition to building the financial infrastructure, they worked to attract international stars and all US players with World Cup experience to join their new league.

As an example of the distances MLS went to acquire the best talent in the early days, Abbott recalled securing iconic Mexican goalkeeper Jorge Campos. Abbott explained that Campos had recently signed with the Los Angeles Galaxy in 1996, and after playing the first game in the Rose Bowl in front of 69,000 fans, Campos applied for a Ferrari.

"The next day after the game, Campos came into the office and said, 'Look, it seems like I'm a very popular player in the league and you want me to stay here, and I'd like to buy a Ferrari,' so I was instructed to go to Beverly Hills Ferrari and buy a Ferrari for Jorge Campos, "Abbott explained." That was a unique experience and that will never happen again! "

Although MLS started with 10 teams in 1996, today the league has 26 teams, including the addition of two new expansion clubs, Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC. Abbott told Fox News that over the next three years MLS will have 30 teams and will work to continue its expansion.

"We are very focused on the future, and our best days are yet to come," Abbott said. "We are particularly excited that the World Cup is going to be here in the United States in 2026, and it is very appropriate that the league emerged from the World Cup in 1994, and we will be able to celebrate our thirtieth year with the World Cup being on back here. "

