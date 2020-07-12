MLS postpones game after unconfirmed positive coronavirus test & # 39;

Major League Soccer (MLS) was forced to postpone Sunday morning's game between Toronto FC and DC United amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The league said in a statement that "yesterday's test results for D.C. United and Toronto FC produced an unconfirmed initial positive COVID-19 case for one player and an inconclusive test for another player."

MLS Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott said during a conference call with reporters that the initial test came from a DC United player, and then an inconclusive result came from a Toronto FC player. Because both teams had to re-test on Sunday morning, the game was forced to be postponed.

"Major League Soccer announced that today's DC D. United vs. Toronto FC game has been postponed and will be rescheduled. MLS will announce details later today for the rescheduled game," the league statement said.

"According to the league's health and safety protocols, clubs are tested the day before each game," he explained. "Yesterday's test results for DC United and Toronto FC produced an unconfirmed initial positive COVID-19 case for one player and an inconclusive test for another player. Due to the clubs arrival time in Orlando, the protocol of the league demanded to re-evaluate both teams this morning and wait for the results of those tests before playing the game. "

"Major League Soccer will continue to prioritize the health and safety of all Back is MLS Tournament participants in making these decisions," the league added.

Two matches on Saturday night were delayed due to weather, and the nightly cup, which featured the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati, did not start until around midnight local time.

Since MLS started again on July 8, six games have been played. Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids were scheduled to meet on Sunday.