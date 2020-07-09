MLS returns after 8 minutes, 46 seconds of silence

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Nani called it beautiful and emotional.

He wasn't talking about any of the goals he played in during Orlando City's 2-1 victory over Inter Miami on Wednesday night.

Nearly 200 players took to the field in a moment of silence of 8 minutes and 46 seconds to protest against racial injustice before Major League Soccer returns to action. Players wore black shirts, black gloves, and black masks printed with Black Lives Matter. The shirts had different slogans including Black And Proud, Silence Is Violence, and Black All The Time.

The players walked to the center of the field, raised their right arms one at a time and held the posture for so long that some could be seen stretching their fatigued muscles afterwards.

It was a moving moment that put two of the nation's most prominent changes in the past four months, masks and movements, at the forefront of the sport's return.

"I felt it for a couple of minutes," Nani said shortly after scoring the goal in the seventh minute of halting time. "We all want to change the world. We want a better world, without differences, without discrimination. … Everyone in the world should stop for a couple of minutes and think about our children and teach them how to be a better person and create a better world" .

The group that set the tone earlier was called the MLS Black Players Coalition but changed its name this week to Black Players for Change. Originally announced on June 16, the group began in the wake of the death of George Floyd in hopes of fighting systemic racism in both soccer and player communities. The league and the players' union backed the organization.

Several players from Orlando City and Inter Miami knelt near the center of the field during the demonstration.

The two teams in the state delivered their own moment of silence by kneeling down along with the referee and line judges just before the kickoff.

The national anthem was not played before or after the demonstration. MLS previously said it would not be played because fans were not in attendance.

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes. Prosecutors said a police officer had his knee on Floyd's neck for 7 minutes, 46 seconds, not 8:46, which has become a symbol of police brutality.

MLS players had weeks to decide what to do before the MLS is Back tournament at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World.

League teams are hijacked at resorts for the duration of the World Cup-style tournament, which began with a Group A match that was the first meeting between two Sunshine State teams.

FC Dallas retired on Monday after 10 players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19. A day later, the state of Nashville SC was questioned with five confirmed positive tests.

Nashville was supposed to play Chicago in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday, but it was postponed.

MLS closed due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, after league teams had played two regular-season games.

The reboot felt considerably different, fanless and very concerned, even amid a security bubble.

"We made the noise today," said Orlando coach Oscar Pareja.

But do 25 teams that include nearly 700 players plus coaches, coaches, and other support staff do everything right for a month? And what is the threshold for more positive tests?

The NFL, NBA, and Major League Baseball are sure to keep a close eye on what's happening outside of Orlando.

The NBA should look closely. The league already has part of its bubble set on ESPN's sprawling spot. NBA team flags are waving on each flagpole, and some areas have been sanitized and cordoned off for basketball's return later this month.

MLS is using three fields near the back of the complex, two of which the NFL used for Pro Bowl practice in the past four years. The mandatory league skins for everyone except the players. However, Miami star Rodolfo Pizarro wore one during the warm-ups. The out-of-bounds soccer balls were cleaned before being placed back into the mix.

Many of the protocols are similar to those used in other sports. Of course, there is no social distancing in the field.

Miami's Andrés Reyes left on a stretcher early in the second half after a terrifying collision with Orlando's Dom Dwyer. Replays seemed to show Dwyer hitting Reyes in the throat while searching for a 50-50 ball.

Reyes had trouble breathing as teammates and the referee asked for help. In addition to growing concern in the field, the emergency team hung up trying to access it.

Security personnel struggled to open a door, delaying the response of the medical team. It was slow enough for one of Reyes's teammates, Juan Agudelo, to run across the field to help and ended up helping to pull the stretcher onto the soggy grass.

Miami coach Diego Alonso later said he "had no information" about Reyes' condition.

Chris Mueller scored the tying goal for Orlando, getting a sliding finger on Nani's perfect cross to the back post in the 70th minute.

"We deserved to win that game," said Pareja. "It was a reward for the players, what they did on the field."

Agudelo scored the first goal of MLS return, punching a left foot past Pedro Gallese to cap off a play that started with two teammates on top of each other in the area.