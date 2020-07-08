MLS to resume season less than 1 team amid growing concern over virus

Major League Soccer is about to resume its season, in a state that has seen a huge increase in coronavirus infections, with a team absent due to a COVID-19 outbreak and with much concern about what will happen next.

The MLS is Back tournament begins Wednesday in Florida. League teams are confined to resorts for the duration of the World Cup-style tournament, which will be played without fans at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.

FC Dallas withdrew from the tournament on Monday after 10 players and a coach tested positive for the virus. On Tuesday, the state of Nashville SC was questioned with five confirmed positive tests.

"It's a weird time, because on the one hand you are focused on preparing for this tournament, and you get excited and excited because the tournament sounds so much fun, World Cup style," Real Salt Lake veteran Kyle Beckerman said. "But then on the other hand, you're thinking," Is this going to happen? "So there are mixed emotions."

The tournament begins with a match between Orlando City and the Inter Miami expansion, a nod to the host state. Nashville was supposed to play Chicago in Game 2 on Wednesday night, but it has been postponed.

Also, Toronto FC's opening game against D.C. United moved from Friday night to Sunday morning. Toronto was supposed to leave on Friday, but additional testing meant the Reds didn't arrive until Monday.

MLS closed due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, after league teams had played two regular-season games.

Commissioner Don Garber said that despite disappointment over Dallas, the case shows that the league's extensive testing on its so-called bubble is working.

"We knew when we created this tournament that we would experience some impact from some of the coronaviruses," Garber told The Associated Press. "We are all learning to live with COVID-19 and adapt to the pandemic and make sure that we take care of ourselves and take care of ourselves and follow health and safety protocols as closely as possible." We also knew that when we launched this tournament, there would be an element of risk. "

The growing cases in Florida are also concerning. On Tuesday, the state reported 7,347 new infections and 380 new hospitalizations.

Portland Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said it is important to be vigilant.

"I think MLS has worked very hard to try to create a safe environment," said Savarese. "However, we still have to keep making sure that we always take the health of the players as a priority, and make sure that you are safe."

While there are legitimate concerns, most teams are eager to get back on the field and feel a bit normal.

"We are proud of Major League Soccer and we want to show our game to the world," said Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja. "We are committed to that."

TO OPT

LAFC captain and current league MVP Carlos Vela chose not to participate in the tournament and decided to stay home with his pregnant wife and young son.

Fredy Montero and Lucas Cavallini from Vancouver also decided not to go for personal reasons. Cavallini revealed that two family members had died from COVID-19.

“I would love to be on the field with my teammates fighting with everything I have to play in this club and community in Orlando. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has had a huge impact, taking away two dear members of my family. I feel that it is better that I stay at home to support my loved ones in this difficult time, ”he said in a statement.

Andy Rose of the Whitecaps also decided not to go because his wife is expecting a baby. The defender of Real SL, Nedum Onuoha, chose not to participate in his family.

KEY INJURIES, OTHER ABSENCES

Minnesota's Ike Opara is receiving treatment for an undisclosed condition and will likely not join the team until the knockout round. Jonathan dos Santos of LA Galaxy will miss the tournament due to hernia surgery. Inter Miami rookie Robbie Robinson left the bubble for what was described as personal reasons and will not be allowed to return.

DALLAS CHALLENGE

Dallas coach Luchi González spoke to reporters Tuesday, a day after the team pulled out of the event. He said the players felt hurt and hopeless at the time, but they also knew there was going to be risk.

"I don't think there is a right or wrong time (for the tournament). I think it had to happen and there are no regrets," Gonzalez said. "I am not sorry, I am having this experience with these players because I know it is a good learning lesson for the league, for the game and for all the other teams."

START EARLY

Due to the heat and humidity in the Orlando area during the summer, some games will be played at 9 a.m.

"I have never trained a real game at 9 a.m. so it will be an experience," said Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes. "At the same time, I think we are obviously going to readjust the way we do things. Maybe wake up a little earlier, try to feed the body a little differently, probably the night before and earlier that day. "

THE THIN ONE

The 25 teams (after Dallas' retirement) are divided into six groups for the preliminary round. Each team will play three group phase games over 16 consecutive days. Results in the group stage will count for the regular season. The winner of the final match on August 11 will have a place in the CONCACAF Champions League 2021. The teams are playing for a prize of $ 1.1 million.