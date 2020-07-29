Model Karolina Sevastyanova responds to photographic criticism from Conor McGregor

Model-turned gymnast Karolina Sevastyanova is making things clear in her encounter with Conor McGregor.

Last week, the former Olympian shared a photo of her posing with McGregor on Instagram, keeping the location of the match secret. The plugin garnered 23,000 likes, but Sevastyanova received criticism for her proximity to the 32-year-old fighter, who shares two children with his longtime partner, Dee Devlin.

"Guys, stop asking me these questions!" Sevastyanova said in a recent Instagram story, according to News.com.au.

"I approached him with my man, and he was with his wife," added the 25-year-old.

Sevastyanova, who was previously linked to Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, won a gold medal for Russia in the group's comprehensive gymnastics program during the London Games in 2012. She has since retired from the sport.

In addition to Sevastyanova, McGregor was also hit by the snapshot.

"Tell him Khabib is better," joked a follower of rival fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor was on vacation in France at the time.