Model projects 179,106 deaths from coronavirus in the US before October 1

Pregnant women may be at increased risk of being admitted to a hospital intensive care unit or even need ventilation if they are infected with the coronavirus, a researcher with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. USA

This new information, which has not yet been published, contradicts some previous research that suggests that pregnant women may not be at increased risk of getting sick enough to need ICU treatment if they contract coronavirus.

"There may be physiological changes in pregnancy that may increase the risk of serious illness, and severe illness has been associated with other viral respiratory infections in pregnant women. However, initial reports have not been clear on Covid's impact on pregnant women, "Sara Oliver of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases said during a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday.

Pregnant women are, for example, much more vulnerable to the flu.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been limited data on the risks that pregnant women could face with Covid-19, if applicable, but now the new information Oliver presented at the ACIP meeting helps add to the scientific literature. . The information is slated to be released in a CDC report Thursday.

By the numbers: The report includes information on 326,335 women ages 15 to 44 who had a coronavirus infection between January 22 and June 7, Oliver said. There were 8,207 pregnancies reported among women.

"This new report includes the largest US cohort of pregnant women with laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection," Oliver said in his presentation. "Among pregnant women, 31.5% were reported as hospitalized compared to 5.8% of nonpregnant women."

"Pregnant women were 50% more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit and 70% more likely to receive mechanical ventilation. 16 deaths were reported among pregnant women, in a similar proportion to non-pregnant women" Oliver added.

Oliver noted that a separate analysis previously found that the risk of ICU admission and mechanical ventilation was actually lower among pregnant women with coronavirus and that there was no statistically significant difference in the risk of death in hospital, so more research is needed.

"More complete data is needed to assess whether SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnancy is associated with adverse pregnancy or neonatal outcomes," said Oliver.

"However, the results of this study suggest an increased risk of ICU admission and mechanical ventilation, which are different indicators of severity, in pregnant women compared to non-pregnant women," said Oliver. "However, the absolute risk of clinical interventions remains very low in this population."