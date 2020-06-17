Moderate drinkers still at higher risk of cancer, premature death, alcohol study says

Even drinkers who adhere to weekly "low-risk" alcohol guidelines have an increased risk of cancer and premature death, scientists say.

In the UK, low-risk drinking is classified as six pints of beer spread throughout the week.

However, experts say that even sticking to this can harm one's health, and even cause hospitalization or death.

Researchers from Canada made the discovery after evaluating alcohol-related harm on a national and regional scale or by demography.

Professor Adam Sherk of the University of Victoria in British Columbia, Canada, and his colleagues used an open access model called "InterMAHP" – "International Model of Harm and Alcohol Policies".

In particular, the team focused on alcohol consumption practices in British Columbia during 2014, analyzing anonymous data from three sources.

Low risk drinking

These were substance use surveys, hospital data from the Canadian Institute of Health Information, and mortality data from Statistics Canada.

According to the guidelines published by the Canadian government, low-risk consumption constitutes no more than ten drinks per week for women and 15 for men.

These recommendations are slightly more "generous" than in the United Kingdom, where low-risk drinking is rated as six pints of beer spread throughout the week, while the Canadian guidelines would allow nine pints.

The researchers' research found that moderate drinkers are not "isolated from harm" and actually represent a significant number of alcohol-related problems.

Deaths attributable to alcohol

In particular, they found that 50 percent of cancer deaths from alcohol consumption in British Columbia occurred among moderate drinkers.

And 38 percent of all alcohol-attributable deaths there were experienced by people who drank below the weekly limit or among former drinkers.

Based on their findings, the researchers concluded that the low-risk drinking patterns of many countries are too high, particularly Canada.

And now they are urging most countries to adjust their alcohol recommendations, including the UK.

They say the guidelines should match those in the Netherlands, where technically, continuing the comparison, no more than 5.6 pints of beer are recommended weekly, although they also encourage total abstinence.

They encourage people not to drink and then to stay under a glass a day if they do.

Writing in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol & Drugs, Professor Sherk said, "Don't drink, or if you do, have no more than one drink per day."

He added that when it comes to alcohol, people should err on the side of caution, writing: "When it comes to alcohol consumption, less is better."

Despite this, the team found a benefit from moderate alcohol consumption: For women, it appears to be associated with a lower risk of diabetes, heart attack, and stroke.

"This protective effect did not appear to be valid for men, who experienced damage at all levels of drinking," the researchers wrote.

The study results come after researchers discovered last year that a glass of wine a day is worse for the heart than drinking to excess.

Scientists in South Korea found that frequent but minimal drinkers are more likely to develop atrial fibrillation – irregular heartbeat.

It can cause shortness of breath and chest pain, and increase the risk of a stroke fivefold.

Scientists warned that this could be "dangerous" after studying the drinking habits of nearly ten million people.

Dr. Jong-Il Choi, leader of the Korean study, said the heart condition has "terrible complications" that could destroy lives.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.