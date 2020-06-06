Modern Warfare Loading Screens Replaced By Black Lives Matter Message

Loading screens in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare They have been replaced by a message of support for the Black Lives Matter protests emerging in the United States and around the world. Following the May 25 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, peaceful protests erupted demanding an end to systemic racism facilitating the tragic deaths of civilians and other racial crimes.

As tensions have continued to escalate, police intervention has intensified peaceful protests into full-blown riots. At the moment, corporate brands have voiced their support for protesters, sharing messages of support for the Black Lives Matter movement and speaking out against racism and police brutality, with some even pledging donations to charity groups promoting causes of racial equity. in all the country.

In a surprising and unannounced move, load screens into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare they have been replaced by a message of support for the black community and against racism and injustice. The change was reported by Reddit user lordredapple in the game's subreddit. Earlier this week, Infinity Ward promised to take steps to curb racism and toxicity in the Call of Duty community, which has been a kind of black hole of hate speech and open racism for years. With the new loading screen, Infinity Ward is sending a message to its player base that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare It is a safe haven for video game enthusiasts of all colors.

While indisputably positive, Infinity Ward's promise to allocate additional resources to racist or obnoxious username and make it easier for gamers to report that racist gamers were criticized for not having implemented earlier, as the toxic rhetoric that prevails both casual and competitive Call of Duty It has practically been a cover letter for the series for over a decade. It is regrettable that global protests are needed to convince these companies to make positive changes; but, again, this also demonstrates the effectiveness of the power of protest to force change when society is unwilling to break the status quo.

As a military-themed shooter, Call of Duty He has always been accused politically, showing torture, terrorism, and the United States' war on drugs. By their nature, the series' heroes have always been military operators, and the series has been viewed by many as an endorsement of the military-industrial complex, despite the fact that their stories often portray the most militaristic and nationalistic characters as villains. , like General Shepard or Imran Zakhaev from the original Modern war trilogy. On the multiplayer front, where the narrative is removed, Call of Duty It has spent over a decade as one of the most popular online games. Infinity Ward has the power to do Call of Duty: Modern Warfare A safer space for all players. Now, thanks to the Black Lives Matter movement and anti-racist protests, they are finally making an effort to fix the game and make it more inclusive for everyone.

