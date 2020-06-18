Mollie Hemingway: Why are Google's claims about The Federalist & # 39; not approved & # 39 ;?

Federalist federal editor Mollie Hemingway explained on Wednesday why Google's claims about the media "don't go unnoticed," after NBC's apparent influence on the tech giant by punishing two conservative news sites about what was deemed offensive coverage of the George Floyd protests.

"Google literally runs YouTube, which is a site that is full of horrible comments, so we don't think they really have a problem with comments or ad serving in places where comments are unmoderated or any of the many others sites that use Google ads that have comments that don't seem to be causing Google problems, "Hemingway told" Fox News @Night. "

He noted that "Google's history appears to be changing a bit" and that The Federalist is "trying to keep up."

In a report released Tuesday afternoon, NBC News claimed that Google "banned" The Federalist and ZeroHedge from Google Ads for "driving unsubstantiated claims" about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The report said: "Google blocked The Federalist from its advertising platform after the NBC News Verification Unit drew its attention to the project. ZeroHedge had already been demonetized prior to the NBC News investigation," Google said.

Google then backed off, claiming that The Federalist "was never demonetized" and added: "We work with them to address issues on their site related to the comment section."

"There is no question that NBC News approached us and asked Google to participate in this campaign against us and we have been critical of NBC News when they made reporting errors or other problems and I don't know if that played a role, but very, very surprising to discover this when it exploded, "Hemingway said Wednesday night.

Google addressed the controversy and appeared to discredit some of the NBC News reports.

MSNBC PRODUCER CRUSHED TWEET FOR EXTRACTING THE CONTEXT OF TRUMP'S POSITION IN THE CHOKEHOLDS

"The Federalist was never demonetized," Google Communications tweeted. "We work with them to address issues on their site related to the comments section. Our policies do not allow ads to be delivered in dangerous or derogatory content, including comments on the sites, and we offer guidance and best practices to publishers on how comply ".

A Google spokesperson reiterated to Fox News that The Federalist has not been demonetized, saying: "We have strict policies for publishers governing the content that ads can post, which include comments on the site. This is a long-standing policy. "

Google seemed to want to put controversy with The Federalist behind them, saying: "As the comment section has been removed, we consider this matter to be resolved and no action will be taken."

NBC News faces an intense backlash for apparently influencing Google. NBC News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Fox News also attempted to contact the NBC News Verification Center directly.

Hemingway explained why the "story has changed a bit."

"Originally, NBC News said they contacted Google and asked Google to demonetize us, they said due to a story we published," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She noted "a Google quote saying they were demonetizing us," adding that "when that story was broken and unleashed [Google] changed its story to say, 'Oh yeah, we have a policy on comments and they violated the comments. "

"We temporarily withdraw our comments while we fix it, but that story doesn't really go over well either," Hemingway said.

Fox News' Joseph News Wulfsohn contributed to this report.