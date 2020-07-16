Mom celebrates a late gender reveal party for her transgender son, 17 years later

The Akron, Ohio couple wore matching pink and blue outfits. There was a cake decorated with pink and blue sparks and a large question mark on top. And then, of course, there was the big box that usually contains the pink or blue balloons that serve to reveal your baby's gender.
But on the countdown, what appeared were yellow, white, purple, and black balloons, the colors of the non-binary flag, followed by her 17-year-old son, who came out into the world with his new pronouns. from him and his and hers.
Gray Schoolcraft, a high school senior, helped organize the party. She chose the colors of the balloons to represent her non-binary gender identity and the pastel colors to be pink, white, and blue to represent the colors of the transgender pride flag.
"I wanted the transgender flag there because I still feel that going from who you are originally to non-binary is also a transition and it doesn't just have to be from woman to man," Schoolcraft told CNN.
He said it has been a long journey to discover his new identity as a non-binary. When he approached his mother and stepfather a couple of months ago, they supported him, but he was nervous that other family members did not feel the same way.
Turns out, he had nothing to worry about as the rest of his extended family also took it well and are doing their best to use their correct pronouns, according to Gwaltney.
Having that load off his shoulders felt "refreshing," said the teenager.
"You've been using a name all your life and suddenly using a new name, especially when your parents call you that, is weird and has to register in your brain. But it's definitely 100% worth it and I'm I'm glad I had (the revelation party). "
"What a world it would be if all parents reacted this way to their LGBTQ + children," one person commented.
Gwaltney said she has been receiving many direct messages from people who are sharing their own stories of hanging out with her family.
"Many people have contacted me through a messenger to tell me their own stories of approaching their family," Gwaltney told CNN. "I've even had people ask me for advice, saying 'I think my son could be non-binary or transgender. How did you know that?' Those kinds of questions."
Your best advice for these parents would be "to have an open mind."
"Don't try to put them in a box. Regardless of what stage your children are in, always support them," said Gwaltney, who is now pregnant with her fourth child.
As for Schoolcraft's advice to others who might be questioning their gender identity or are too scared to leave, he said they should remember that you can only "make life what you want it to be."
"So whatever happens, even if someone doesn't accept you, it's not your fault, because you are loved and you are going to find people who will love and support you," Schoolcraft said.