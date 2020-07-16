Mom celebrates a late gender reveal party for her transgender son, 17 years later





The Akron, Ohio couple wore matching pink and blue outfits. There was a cake decorated with pink and blue sparks and a large question mark on top. And then, of course, there was the big box that usually contains the pink or blue balloons that serve to reveal your baby's gender.

But on the countdown, what appeared were yellow, white, purple, and black balloons, the colors of the non-binary flag, followed by her 17-year-old son, who came out into the world with his new pronouns. from him and his and hers.

"We wanted to announce that we were wrong 17 years ago when we told the world that we were going to have a girl, and we called that girl McKenzie," Love Gwaltney, the mother, wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. "So we would like to introduce you to our SON: Gray."

Gray Schoolcraft, a high school senior, helped organize the party. She chose the colors of the balloons to represent her non-binary gender identity and the pastel colors to be pink, white, and blue to represent the colors of the transgender pride flag.