Mom undergoes plastic surgery with daughter to unite

TLC's hit reality show "sMothered," co-produced by The Post, follows several mothers and daughters with outrageously close ties.

There is Brittani and Mary, who shower together; Kathy and Cristina, who spend every minute together; Sunhe and Angélica, who often sleep in the same bed; and Dawn and Cher, who are constantly talking, among other duos.

Season 2 has sparked multiple conflicts along the way, including partners who don't understand their relationships. This is what happened in the eighth episode of season 2, called "She is my world". Spoilers ahead!

Sunhe and Angelica

The main season 2 conflict between Las Vegas duo Sunhe, 52, and Angelica, 32, has been Sunhe's disapproval of Angelica's fiance, Jason (who had not yet fully divorced their ex. ). But this week, things take a more serious turn, as the duo go to the doctor to make sure Sunhe doesn't have cancer because she found a lump in her breast.

Angelica remains as stoic as she can while Sunhe cries, because as she says, if she cries, it will only make Sunhe cry more. They don't get the results at the end of the episode, but Sunhe worries about her diagnosis mainly because, "Angelica is my whole life, she is every love song I hear … I just don't want to leave her behind." . "

Laurie and sarah

Continuing on the issue of health problems, Florida couple Laurie, 59, and Sarah, 25, have their own scare this week. Laurie has kidney problems and diabetes, and Sarah constantly monitors her. When Laurie doesn't answer her calls or text messages, she decides to get in her car in the middle of the night and drive an hour to get to her mother's house to see how she's doing.

Sarah's boyfriend Miguel is not satisfied with this. He comments on his tendency to get stressed by his mother and think about her more than she thinks about him and explains that this is common. "I would say that at least once a month, Sarah tries to see her mother if she doesn't answer the phone. I don't think it's healthy," she says.

Fortunately, Laurie turns out to be fine, but she feels guilty for worrying Sarah.

Cher and Dawn

New Yorker Cher, 29, just had her baby, Belle, with her husband, Jared. Dawn, 59, lives in Florida, but stayed with them for several weeks to be a caring grandmother, or "Mimi". In recent episodes, this has been on Jared's nerves, and finally, he convinces Cher to tell her mother to get lost so that new parents can bond with their baby, without a fluttering grandmother.

Cher assures Dawn that they love her in the baby's life, but not in the first few weeks after birth. Naturally, Dawn doesn't take it well. "It is really painful," he says after Cher asks him to return to Florida for now. "I think it comes more from Jared than from Cher."

Kathy and Cristina

Kathy, 61, who lives in Chicago, and Cristina, 35, decide to go find bikini waxes together, just like in the same room. Cristina asks if they can do it "like a couple's massage". The technician is surprised.

"In all the time I've been here, no one has asked if they could buy wax for couples," he tells the camera. "It's kind of weird that your mother is watching you while you're waxing."

During the date, Kathy and Cristina conspire against Carly, Cristina's 25-year-old sister, because they believe she is hiding something. They are correct: In a recent episode, Carly admitted to the camera that she has a secret boyfriend they don't know, and fears that her tendency to meddle will ruin it. It seems that the secret may not remain buried for long.

Brittani and Mary

In last week's episode, Brittani, 19, dated bisexual with her mother Mary, 55. Mary's reaction was mixed, but to unite and feel united, she wants them to now have mother and daughter plastic surgery.

"Having plastic surgery together can build a whole world of ways to spend time together," she says. Brittani adds that she is "making memories."

Brittani's procedure is a tummy tuck, as Mary announced at her graduation party in front of all her friends, while Mary is getting bigger breast implants.

Mary's partner Frank is concerned that Brittani is too young for plastic surgery, but he says he is backing off and leaving that up to them. Brittani wants it to feel more secure.

"I hope that when I get the body of my dreams, I can get out more," he says on the screen. "I hope to find a beautiful woman like my mother, and this (surgery) is the first step."

"SMothered" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. in TLC