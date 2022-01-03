The Money Heist Netflix series is a crime thriller that has taken the world by storm. The Spanish name of the series is “La casa de Papel”. It’s an international Netflix original, and it follows the story of a group of skilled robbers who set out to steal €2.4 billion from one of Europe’s largest banks. The Money Heist is just as suspenseful as Narcos and Breaking Bad, but has more action scenes than those two shows combined! If you’re looking for something new to binge-watch on your next lazy Sunday afternoon, check out Money Heist now on Netflix!

What is the heist about?

Money Heist is written by Alex Pina, one of Spain’s most memorable screenwriters. Money Heist on Netflix will be the first international success for this writer who has had a string of hits in his own country. This time around he teams up with Sonia Martínez, Jesús Colmenar, Esther Martínez Lobato, and Nacho Manubens to bring us an original concept that mixes elements from different genres: adventure, action/crime thriller, mystery. Money Heist tells the story of “The Professor,” leader of a group attempting to carry out the biggest robbery in history: To do so they must live undetected inside the institution for months and carry out their plan flawlessly. But unforeseen circumstances and the strength of the security system make the mission much harder than they imagined. Money Heist is the biggest heist of history. To achieve this he recruits eight people, all having different skill sets. As time passes, they prepare for a showdown with the authority and the police. The series is a must-watch. If you haven’t watched this, you’re missing out on something mind-blowing.

When is the series airing?

All the seasons have been released. Season 1: Parts 1 and 2 were released in 2017. Season 2: Parts 3 and 4 were released between 2019–2020. And Season 3: Part 5 Volumes 1 and 2 was released in 2021. Volume 2 was aired on September 3, 2021.

How many episodes are there?

The series has 3 seasons in total. The first 2 seasons have 2 parts in them. Season 3 however has 1 part divided into 2 volumes.

Who stars in it?

The Money Heist has been creatd by Álex Pina. Álvaro Morte has played Sergio Marquina aka “The Professor” the most celebrated character of the series. The other prominent characters are:

Úrsula Corberó as Silene Oliveira (Tokyo)

Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo (Lisbon)

Pedro Alonso as Andrés de Fonollosa (Berlin)

Paco Tous as Agustín Ramos (Moscow)

Alba Flores as Ágata Jiménez (Nairobi)

Miguel Herrán as Aníbal Cortés (Rio)

Jaime Lorente as Ricardo / Daniel(Denver)

Esther Acebo as Mónica Gaztambide (Stockholm)

Darko Perić as Mirko Dragic (Helsinki)

What is the cast saying about the series Money Heist?

“Money Heist is a series that exceeds all expectations. The scripts are intense and full of surprises,” says Álvaro Morte, who plays the key figure in the heist, Sergio Marquina, aka “The Professor” It’s rare to find a series with such high production values and so well written. Úrsula Corberó, who takes on the role of Silene Oliveira (Tokyo), agrees: “It was great to work on a project where the atmosphere on set was always so good. Money Heist is going to be an unforgettable series. Jaime Lorente (Ricardo / Daniel in Denver) also enthuses about the show: “I think Money Heist is one of the best series produced in Spain. Money Heist has everything: suspense, action, and a great sense of humor. Jaime Lorente (Ricardo / Daniel in Denver) also enthuses about the show: I think Money Heist is one of the best series produced in Spain. Money Heist has everything: suspense, action, and a great sense of humor. Pedro Alonso as Berlin says, “Money Heist is an ambitious project that I’m sure is going to be a success. The scripts are fantastic, and the cast is amazing.”

Why should people watch the Money Heist?

If you have not watched the series yet, you might question. What Money Heist will make us feel? Well, to that question the answer is. Money Heist makes you laugh one minute and cringe the next (only because of Arturo Román). It’s suspenseful, but it doesn’t rely on cheap tactics like sudden loud noises or gore for its scares; instead, it plays with your mind in every scene by keeping you guessing about what’s really happening around these characters until all of the pieces come together at once towards the end. Money Heist always keeps you wondering if things could have turned out differently for each character if they made different decisions along the way, which makes us think about our own lives because we can see how their choices shaped who they are. Money Heist is an intense and thrilling show that’s sure to keep you on the edge of your seat, wondering what will happen next. Go watch now, to witness what you are missing.